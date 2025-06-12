‘Complete shock’ as boxing event in Galway cancelled three weeks before fight night

A boxing event that was scheduled to take place in Galway’s Pearse Stadium on June 28th has been called off by promoters GBM Sports.

The card was set to be headlined by Galway native Kieran Molloy’s bid for a European title, but it was announced earlier this week that the event would be moved, with details of the fights left unclear.

The event has now been moved to Hull, England, and Irish fighters Molloy and Joe Ward have been dropped off the schedule.

In a statement released on his Instagram, Molloy said the decision came as a “complete shock” to him.

Molloy also stated that he had ended his contract with GBM Sports after the cancellation of the homecoming fight, which he had described as “dream come true”.

“Following this decision, I have now parted ways with GBM Sports and will be putting my full focus into rebuilding for the future.”

A media event had been held for the fights last week, where fighters finally received their tickets from the promoters.

Pearse Stadium holds well in excess of 20,000 people, whereas the new venue, the Connexin Live in Hull, only holds about 4,000.

Molloy stated that he had already sold a large portion of the 2,500 tickets the promoters had allocated to him to sell for the Galway fight night.

Westmeath’s Joe Ward was slated to fight former British, Commonwealth and European super middleweight champion Lerrone Richards on the undercard.

After an excellent amateur career that included three world championship medals, the cancellation of this card is the latest setback in the professional game for Ward.

After turning over in 2019, Ward fell victim to a freak injury in his debut fight, which remains the only loss on his record.

Belfast’s Sean McComb remains on the card, but still has no opponent confirmed as he climbs into the ring for the first time in over a year.

McComb’s last outing was a controversial loss over 10 rounds to then unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr, where most observers felt “Sugar” had got the better of the American.

The event is now headlined by British fighters Bradley Rea and Shakan Pitters in a European title fight.