‘It will be her moment’: Katie Taylor’s glittering career comes home to Croker

If boxers do their talking with their fists, the five men at the top table weren’t in much danger from the two women fighters sharing it with them.

Katie Taylor and her farewell fight opponent Flora Pili had by far the least to say when details of their big bout in September were announced at a media event in Croke Park on Friday.

Nonetheless, the lads still put themselves in danger of shipping some serious damage. Such was the ferocity of the backslapping between them there were very real fears that someone would cough up a kidney. Most likely promoter Eddie Hearn, pummelled by plaudits flying in from all sides while administering more of the same to himself throughout the much-hyped launch.

The London-based boss of Matchroom Sport could have been accused of stealing the show from main attraction Katie, but that’s his job. He has an 82,000-seater stadium to sell out and three months to do it.

If the boxing ring is Katie’s undisputed domain, Eddie and a supporting cast of sponsors and managers dominated the canvas on Friday with stirring tales of how they managed to beat all the odds to wrestle this monumental fight night on to the hallowed turf of Croker for the biggest-ever, most-historic-ever, most-iconic-ever sporting event to take place on Irish soil.

A press release was immediately launched to mark the launch and the “monumental announcement” made by Eddie, in association with Peter Aiken of Aiken Promotions, Katie’s manager Brian Peters, the commercial director of the GAA and chief executive of Lidl Ireland.

Back in the Hogan Suite behind the Hogan Stand, the top table was heaving with championship belts – all but one the property of national hero Katie, who was thrilled and touchingly proud that her last professional fight will be in Croke Park. It is the culmination of a dream she fought for both inside and outside the ring.

“I have goosebumps. I actually can’t believe I’m in this position right now. It’s a phenomenal moment,” she said, as the large contingent of family and fans bolstering the big media turnout joyously applauded.

[ ‘It’s nothing but Croke Park for me’ – Katie Taylor rules out final fight moving to Aviva StadiumOpens in new window ]

As the event went on, an eye-catching coach impressively done out in Katie Taylor livery pulled up outside the stadium in Jones’ Road. “Witness History” was emblazoned across the side along with a huge photograph of a victorious Katie roaring in triumph at the world. It will take her on a four-day promotional tour of Ireland, starting on Saturday in her hometown of Bray. It’ll be epic.

Back at the launch Katie, wearing a dark brown trouser suit, and Flora, in a brown-and-cream tracksuit by Guess, sat back for the most part and let the support crew do the talking.

“The stars aligned incredibly for this event,” declared Eddie, who had lined up all the superlatives under the sun and was now getting ready to unleash them.

Presumably he meant the September fight and not the launch.

It’s going to be something else.

“Yes, it will be the biggest-ever moment in the history of female boxing. Yes, it will be the biggest crowd in the history of female boxing. Yes, it will be the biggest crowd in the history of female sport for an individual athlete, but it will also be one of the greatest sporting moments this country has ever seen ...”

Then he paused and looked at Katie Taylor.

“But, more importantly, it will be her moment.”

He couldn’t praise this forthcoming event highly enough.

“There’s young girls around the world that will look at Katie Taylor as the inspiration, but even beyond that, this is bigger than female boxing, this is bigger than boxing, this is bigger than sport ...”

We held our breath and prayed he wouldn’t conclude by reprising John Lennon’s famous remark that “The Beatles are bigger than Jesus”.

He didn’t.

Katie, a woman of strong faith, says “Jesus is the greatest of all time”.

She might have given Eddie a dig.

The promoter was in command of the room.

“Thank you, Katie. Thank you for your career. Thank you for the moments and thank you for never being denied,” he cried, praising her determination to get the Croke Park gig across the line.

“This is probably the greatest moment in our company’s history in boxing, in my career,” he declared.

Eventually, after emoting for Ireland, he introduced the GAA’s Peter McKenna. The organisation took a long time to agree to stage the fight.

“Peter, my old mate, me old man ... I know we didn’t get off to the best start ...”

But it all came good in the end and now he will be involved in making history on September 5th.

“Absolutely,” agreed Peter. “I think everyone has seen today, Eddie – you’re an extraordinary, charismatic individual. The speech you delivered there without notes is extraordinary, and your passion for your sport, and your passion for Katie is enormous.”

He said she is, without doubt, the greatest Irish sportsperson of all time.

That might upset some of the GAA purists.

The organisation is “mighty proud” to have this fight in Croke Park.

“It’s going to be fantastic.”

Eddie then introduced Peter Aiken, “one of the greatest promoters this country has ever seen”. He helped make the dream possible. “When we needed people, excuse the language, who were prepared to put their balls on the line to make this moment happen for history in this country ... he stepped up to the plate.”

Hopefully it wasn’t too painful.

And then he introduced Robert Ryan, the man from event sponsors Lidl. Eddie bigged up their chicken fillets.

Brian Peters, Katie’s long-time manager, became emotional when he recalled first going into Eddie’s office with the boxer and her mother, Bridget. “It was 10 years ago and, you know, eh ... sorry, guys ...”

They have come so far now.

He choked up and had to take a sip of water.

There were few words from Flora Pili, who is French. Her words were translated by her Italian manager.

Then Katie, such a humble champion, told of how this is her “bucket list” fight and how she intends to go out on “a career best performance”.

“I’m so happy to start my career with you and to end my career with you,” she told Eddie.

He revealed when the tickets will go on sale – “value for money and tremendous memories that will never fade ... an incredible night of boxing, music and entertainment”.

He’s some operator. He knows how to fill a stadium.

But Katie will sell out the place.