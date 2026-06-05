Katie Taylor to fight Flora Pili at Croke Park on September 5th for farewell bout

Katie Taylor will fight at Croke Park in September, it has been announced

Katie Taylor will sign off her glittering professional career as a three-time two-weight undisputed world champion if she beats Flora Pili at Croke Park on September 5th.

It has been confirmed that Taylor will fight the 28-year-old French woman at the stadium where a major press conference will take place this afternoon to announce the historic occasion that is being promoted by Eddie Hearn for Matchroom Boxing, in association with Aiken Promotions, Brian Peters and Title Event Partner, Lidl Ireland.

Pre-sale for Matchroom Boxing Fight Pass members opens at 9am on Wednesday, June 10th. Lidl customers with the Lidl Plus App will be able to avail of pre-sale exclusively from 10am via the Lidl Plus App, with Croke Park residents able to purchase from 10am also.

General sale goes live at 9am on Friday, June 12th. Cusack/Davin and Hogan stand prices start at €38.70 - with tickets for a family of four (in a non-alcohol area of the stadium) at €125.50.

Pitchside prices range from €106.25 to €1,505.50. All tickets via Ticketmaster are subject to a max service charge of €10.50.

More to follow...