Katie Taylor’s Croke Park dream is proof women’s sport deserves a stage

There are moments when the occasion transcends the event.

When Eddie Hearn stepped to the microphone to confirm what Irish sport had been waiting years to hear – that Katie Taylor will fight in Dublin’s Croke Park on Saturday, September 5th – the weight of the announcement was felt far beyond the walls of the GAA headquarters. This was the closing of a circle that had been open for the better part of a decade.

Taylor will defend her WBO, WBA, IBF titles against France’s undefeated Flora Pili, with the vacant WBC Super Lightweight Championship also on the line, making it a shot for her at becoming a three-time two-weight undisputed world champion.

The career numbers are staggering. Olympic gold, five World Championship golds, 12 continental golds as an amateur, followed by a decade-long reign as a professional.

The venue’s significance is something straight off the silver screen. The last time Croke Park hosted a prize fight was 1972, when Muhammad Ali defeated Al ‘Blue’ Lewis. More than 50 years on, Taylor will become the first boxer to headline a fight at the 82,300-capacity stadium since “The Greatest” himself. The symmetry is almost poetic, greatness returning to the place where greatness once stood.

It was Taylor herself who reminded everyone Ali was the last to fight in Croke Park, and coincidentally, September 5th will mark the 66th anniversary of Ali’s Olympic gold in Rome.

For Taylor, this has been a fight of a different kind. She has campaigned for a Croke Park fight since her first victory over Amanda Serrano in April 2022, with negotiations between Matchroom and Croke Park reaching several impasses over four years. There were moments when it looked like it would never happen. Earlier this year, she made her position clear: when asked whether she would consider the Aviva Stadium if Croke Park fell through, her response was unequivocal: “No, it’s nothing but Croke Park for me.”

Her long-standing manager, Brian Peters, who has been central to the years of negotiations that finally brought this moment to fruition, did not hide his emotion at today’s press conference, wiping tears from his eyes. “This is a fitting, final chapter to what has been one of sport’s great fairytales ... she’s reigned as a World Champion for 20 years, and it’s been the most remarkable journey.”

Katie Taylor's long-standing manager Brian Peters has been central to the years of negotiations that finally brought this moment to fruition. Photo: INPHO/Gary Carr

That stubbornness, that refusal to settle, is precisely what has defined Taylor’s career. And it is precisely what makes this announcement so resonant. Women’s boxing would not be where it is today without Taylor.

But this story is bigger than one athlete’s farewell. It is a statement about where women’s sport stands in 2026, and what it is now capable of demanding.

[ Katie Taylor to fight Flora Pili at Croke Park in September for farewell boutOpens in new window ]

While in 1972 the attendance was just over 18,000, and a financial disaster, a sell-out is anticipated in 2026 for Taylor’s swansong.

The inclusion of dedicated family ticket packages, with seats in a non-alcohol area of the stadium, signals something important: this fight is being treated as a national occasion, something all of Ireland will show up for.

This shift matters. For years, the argument against investing in women’s sport was rooted in a chicken-and-egg logic: audiences were not there, so the infrastructure would not follow. Taylor’s career has systematically dismantled that argument. She has sold out Madison Square Garden. She has fought on Netflix. And now she will close out her career in Ireland’s most sacred sporting venue.

Title event partner Lidl Ireland’s chief executive officer Robert Ryan put it plainly: “A legendary fighter, an iconic venue and a defining moment for Irish female sport.”

Katie Taylor 'dreamed the dream', and now it becomes reality on September 5th. Photo: INPHO/Gary Carr

As Taylor herself said at the press conference: “This seems like the perfect way to end it – by becoming undisputed champion again in our national stadium, which has such a special place in Irish hearts.”

But the event may usurp the occasion, as Flora Pili is ready to cause a stir in Croke Park. Taylor faces a capable opponent more than 10 years her junior, and she is determined not to be a footnote in Taylor’s career, saying: “We’ll give everything to be ready on September 5th.”

[ ‘It’s nothing but Croke Park for me’ – Katie Taylor rules out final fight moving to Aviva StadiumOpens in new window ]

Taylor “dreamed the dream”, and now it becomes reality on September 5th. She will be hoping that a French Revolution will not upset the occasion.

Either way, the next generation of female athletes in Ireland will grow up knowing that Croke Park was filled by a woman athlete. That is not a minor detail. That is the infrastructure of aspiration, and it has been hard won.

September 5th is not just a farewell to Ireland’s sporting legend. It is proof that women’s sport deserves a stage.