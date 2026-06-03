Boxing

Katie Taylor set to fight in Croke Park for farewell bout

Boxer had met in April for talks with Dublin venue

Katie Taylor is set to fight in Croke Park for her farewell bout. Photograph: Ed Mulholland/Getty
Katie Taylor is set to fight in Croke Park for her farewell bout. Photograph: Ed Mulholland/Getty
Wed Jun 03 2026 - 15:351 MIN READ

Katie Taylor is set to fight in Croke Park for her farewell bout in September.

A press conference has been called for Friday at the Dublin venue at 2pm, live worldwide on Dazn, where it is expected it will be announced that the Irish boxer will fight later in the year.

In April, Taylor had said talks at Croke Park in recent weeks regarding the venue potentially staging her farewell fight were “very positive”.

When asked whether she would consider boxing at the Aviva Stadium if Croke Park does not work out, she said: “No, it’s nothing but Croke Park for me.” An opponent is not yet known.

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