Rhasidat Adeleke sets Irish 400m indoor record

Rhasidat Adeleke now holds the Irish 400m records for both indoor and outdoor. Photograph: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rhasidat Adeleke on Saturday smashed the Irish 400m indoor record of Karen Shinkins of 51.58 seconds, which had stood since 2002, with a stunning time of 50.45 at the University of New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

The time represents the fastest in history by an Irishwoman, indoors or out, while also ranking Adeleke, still only 20, as the fastest time in the world this year.

Adeleke’s new indoor 400m record also improves on her own outdoor 400m record of 50.53 set in August 2022.

It marks another huge leap forward for the Dublin sprinter, with only Olympic gold/silver medallists Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Femke Bol having clocked faster times indoors.

This latest performance, running for the University of Texas, continues a remarkable start to the 2023 season for the Tallaght AC athlete, who had only last month broken her own Irish 200m indoor record with a world leading time of 22.52.