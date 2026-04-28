The best golf gadgets for 2026: Our expert’s guide

New school or old school? For many, the old ways are disappearing, certainly when it comes to the use of on-course aids like laser rangefinders and high-tech watches for yardages. The days of looking for distances on sprinkler heads or casting a sidewards look to the side of the fairway for a stake or, in some cases, a distinctive tree which was planted as the 150 yards marker, are, if not gone, increasingly rare.

Indeed, the use of yardage books, which are like a collectors’ item for some players, is also on the wane.

These days, most golfers – of all abilities – are using rangefinders for instant distance measurements to the pin or to hazards or bunkers, and the research would indicate that these devices tend to speed up play as well as giving more accurate distances for whatever shot is needed.

Year on year, these devices have improved with the use of target-locking technology giving users a quick and accurate hit on the yardages.

Rangefinders are among the most popular of golfing gadgets in play these days in a highly competitive market with Bushnell, Shot Scope, Garmin, Flag Findr and Nikon among the leaders in developing the laser technology.

There are other options available, if rangefinders aren’t your thing, with many players preferring the simplicity of the GPS watches which provide instant yardages without the requirement to be handheld and locked in on to flagsticks.

And for those who like to spend as much time on the range as on the course playing, the rise of launch monitors – the impact of Trackman revolutionising how many players, although primarily aimed at elite level – has brought a new dimension to work on the practice ground with numbers crunched like never before with distances, launch angles, ball speed etc all provided with instant information.

The days of such launch monitors being out of reach pricewise have turned, with Shot Scope – one of the industry leaders in performance-driven golf technology – recently releasing the new LM1 Launch Monitor to the market (priced at €239).

According to the company, the LM1 marks “a pivotal step in Shot Scope’s evolution toward a seamless, 360-degree on and off course product ecosystem”.

Built on the brand’s mission to help golfers play better, score lower and know their game through data, LM1 strips away complexity to focus on the metrics that golfers actually need, while being presented in a format that is simple, intuitive and immediately actionable.

“The launch of LM1 marks a major step forward in our mission to give every golfer access to technology and products that genuinely help them play better,” says David Hunter, CEO of Shot Scope. “By combining powerful data with an easy-to-use design, LM1 delivers the accuracy and insight golfers expect, at a price point that opens the door for more golfers to benefit from true performance data. It’s an exciting milestone for us, and for the future of accessible golf technology.”

For sure, the ongoing advances in such products has brought a new dimension to golf ... even if the bottom line remains a numbers game of actually getting the ball into the hole in as few shots as possible. That hasn’t changed.

What’s Hot for 2026

Bushnell Pro X3+ rangefinder

Bushnell Pro X3+ rangefinder

This is the mother and father of all rangefinders, the state of the art device which gives everything from wind speed and direction to temperature to dual displays to seven-times magnification to a range from five to 1,300 yards. In short, this is the rangefinder that has it all. But being the gold standard, it comes at a price.

Expect to pay: €649

Garmin Approach S70

Garmin Approach S70

The ongoing evolution of the hugely popular Garmin Approach moves us on to the S70 which has a premium status, being more than simply a golf watch but also a health tracker. Golf is what we’re mainly concerned with in this case, and the S70 doesn’t disappoint as this wearable device provides measurement accuracy and a wealth of data all with a high-definition display that offers tremendous clarity.

Expect to pay: €599

Shot Scope H50 Handheld GPS

Shot Scope H50 Handheld GPS

Powered by Shot Scope’s patent-pending golf map technology, the GPS handheld device delivers fast, accurate yardages and advanced visual course data in a sleek, easy to use touchscreen device. Designed to improve club selection and on-course decision making, the H50 provides precise front, middle, and back distances, along with dynamic “plays like” yardages that account for elevation changes. Mapped yard by yard, the Shot Scope H50 sets a new benchmark for handheld GPS devices, combining dual-band GPS technology with innovative course mapping to deliver exceptional precision in a golf-specific handheld.

Expect to pay: €269

Square Golf Launch Monitor & Simulator

Square Golf Launch Monitor & Simulator

If you’ve a room big enough – or a shed or garage, even – then few things demonstrate the advances made for the “home golfer” that the monitor/simulator package that literally means you don’t have to leave the house for your simulator fix while also getting the data needed for improvements or simply swing awareness. This device offers state-of-the-art virtual golf practice experience with accurate shot analysis and lifelike 3D courses. Utilising a high-speed camera and machine vision technology, it provides precise feedback on your club and golf ball.

Expect to pay: €829