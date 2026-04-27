Free-taking could be the key to Galway’s Sam Maguire bid

Speaking on Off The Ball, Jim Gavin made the case for Galway as Sam contenders.

“If I was tiering the teams, I’d probably add one more to that group of Donegal, Kerry, and Armagh, I’d probably put Galway in there ...,” he said, noting their consistency “under Padraic [Joyce]”.

“They got to an All-Ireland final, disappointed with that, could have won it if their free-taking went their way that particular day.”

Accurate? Sort of. Galway have been in two All-Irelands under Joyce. They lost to Kerry in 2022 on a day when they nailed five frees of six, the only miss coming in the 71st minute from a difficult position.

In 2024, when they lost to Armagh by a point, Shane Walsh missed two frees in the first half, one a difficult effort from the wing, the other a poor miss. In the second, Walsh converted a tricky free and dropped a mark and a free (from what would now be two-point range) short.

In total, Galway were 2/5 on frees; Armagh were 0/2.

Walsh, incidentally, came off the bench to hit 0-3 (two frees) in the win over Leitrim on Saturday; maybe he will get a chance to improve his All-Ireland free-taking record (currently 6/10) after all.

‘Bubbles’ states the bleeding obvious

The award for stating the bleeding obvious this week goes to GAA+ analyst John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer.

Previewing the clash between Waterford and Tipperary, who lost to Cork first day out, O’Dwyer reckoned the Premier are down to their second last chance.

“You have to win, you’ve Clare at home and then you’ve Limerick away. I don’t think there’s any team in the country that can go to Limerick and beat them on their own patch ...

“So Tipp have this game and the Clare game to get their championship back on track and if they don’t, I think it’s the year over.”

Considering that no team has come close to staying in the competition with fewer than four points under this system, Bubbles’ hunch is probably right ...

Fermanagh's Darragh McGurn. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Number: 10

Two-pointers Fermanagh’s Darragh McGurn has scored this season in eight matches, all from play, from the team’s total of 15. He landed five orange flags against Armagh on Saturday.

Leitrim are outperforming expectations

Speaking of Leitrim – write them off at your peril!

The brilliant Barry McNulty pointed out after the loss to Mayo last year, “We probably wouldn’t have been given much chance coming in here ... maybe this year, a lot people maybe doubted our character.”

“The disrespect that Leitrim were shown coming into this game was absolutely scandalous,” said manager Steven Poacher on Saturday.

“There’s a podcast doing the rounds talking that the game would be over in 10 minutes ... we had them on the rack, we should have won that game.”

After the win over Sligo, Poacher had sounded a similar note (“Talk about being written off coming in here”).

Then again, “sometimes,” as captain Ryan O’Rourke told the media pre-championship, “you’re written off and everyone thinks you’re no good.”

Joe Canning treasures his club achievements

Hats off to Joe Canning who took time out to conduct some post-match analysis on camera with budding young Wexford TikToker Cormac Rowsome whose tagline (“Official Cormac Rowsome journalism account”) does exactly what it says on the tin.

After finishing radio duties at the Wexford v Kilkenny match, Canning stood in for a few minutes with young Cormac to give his thoughts.

“Apart from that (Liam MacCarthy) win ’17, what was the standout moment from your career?” asked roving Rowsome.

“The club All-Irelands that we won. They’re (five county medals and four club All-Irelands) the only medals that I have up in my house,” Joe confirmed.

Quote

“He does that any day he goes out ... it’s like brushing his teeth, every day.”

Tommy Walsh, on GAA+ co-comms, reacts to Jamie Barron’s first-half goal for Waterford against Tipp.