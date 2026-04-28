Iran and US allowed Russian billionaire-owned superyacht to cross Strait of Hormuz

The Nord superyacht transited the Gulf waterway at the weekend. Photograph: Lam Yik/Bloomberg via Getty

A superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov ‌was able to travel through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz after undergoing maintenance in Dubai ‌because neither Iran nor the United States objected, a source close to Mordashov said on Tuesday.

It ​has been unclear how the multideck pleasure vessel, worth more than $500 million, gained permission to sail on Saturday through the commercially important waterway at the heart of the US-Iran conflict, ​where traffic has been severely restricted since February.

Sailing under a Russian flag, the yacht, ⁠called Nord, crossed the strait on an approved route in compliance ‌with international ‌maritime ​law, the source said.

“Iran did not interfere with the movement of the yacht, as it is a ⁠civilian vessel of a ​friendly country conducting a peaceful transit. The ​American side also raised no questions regarding the yacht’s movement, as ‌it did not call at Iranian ports ​and has no connection to Iran,” the source said.

Russian businessman Alexey Mordashov. Photograph: Getty Images

Just a ⁠few, mainly merchant vessels, have ⁠been passing ​daily through the crucial waterway at the entrance to the Gulf as Washington and Tehran maintain an uneasy ceasefire.

This represents a fraction of the average 125 to 140 daily passages before the Iran war began on February 28th. In response, the US has imposed a blockade of Iranian ports.

Russia is a ‌long-standing ally of Iran. ⁠Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to St Petersburg on Monday for a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, after discussions ‌with peace mediators in Pakistan and Oman over the weekend.

After crossing the strait, Nord ​has been located near the coast of Oman since ​Sunday, according to LSEG data. – Reuters