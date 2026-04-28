Ireland

Two people hospitalised after fire at pub in Dublin city centre

Luas services disrupted, single lane of Eden Quay is currently open to traffic

Emergency services have attended the scene of a fire on a premises at Dublin's Eden Quay. Video: Bryan O'Brien
Órla Ryan
Tue Apr 28 2026 - 09:081 MIN READ

Two people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at a pub premises in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí and emergency services, including fire engines and ambulances attended the scene on Eden Quay.

There is disruption to transport, including the Luas Green Line, which is currently out of service between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick. The Rosie Hackett Luas bridge is currently closed.

One lane on Eden Quay is currently open to traffic and local diversions are in place.

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Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, gardaí said in a statement.

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