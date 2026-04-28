Two people hospitalised after fire at pub in Dublin city centre

Emergency services have attended the scene of a fire on a premises at Dublin's Eden Quay. Video: Bryan O'Brien

Two people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at a pub premises in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí and emergency services, including fire engines and ambulances attended the scene on Eden Quay.

There is disruption to transport, including the Luas Green Line, which is currently out of service between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick. The Rosie Hackett Luas bridge is currently closed.

One lane on Eden Quay is currently open to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Please be advised that Green Line services are currently not operating between St Stephens Green and Dominick. This is due to a non-Luas related incident blocking the tracks in the City Centre. Services are operating between Brides Glen and St Stephens Green, and between Dominick… — Luas (@Luas) April 28, 2026

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, gardaí said in a statement.