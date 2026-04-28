Man (40) questioned by gardaí over death of mother of three in Waterford

The cordoned-off house in Grange Heights, Waterford. where a woman was found with stab wounds on Monday. Photograph: Jim Campbell for The Irish Times

Gardaí in Waterford are continuing to question a 40-year-old man about a fatal assault on a 43-year-old mother of three who died in hospital after suffering stab wounds in her home in the city on Monday evening.

The man is being questioned about the assault on the woman, who died at University Hospital Waterford after being found with stab wounds in her home in Grange Heights in the John’s Hill area of the city shortly after 6pm.

Gardaí and emergency services responded and paramedics worked to stabilise her at the scene before she was rushed to UHW in Ardkeen, where she pronounced deceased a short time later.

The suspect was also treated for injuries before he was arrested and taken to Waterford Garda station in Ballybricken, where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours.

The woman and the suspect are both eastern European. It’s understood the man was known to the woman, who lived in the two-storey corner house in the quiet cul-de-sac estate with her husband, three children and another male.

Gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and say the course of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the postmortem examination, which is due to take place at the Ardkeen hospital on Tuesday.

Gardaí cordoned off the woman’s home and it remained sealed off on Tuesday afternoon as Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination for any evidence that might help them in establishing the events leading to the fatal assault.

Officers have also begun door-to-door inquiries in the area to see whether anyone heard any disturbance at the house, as well as canvassing properties in the estate for CCTV footage.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Waterford Garda station in Ballybricken, from where the investigation is being co-ordinated.

A family liaison officer has also been assigned to support the family of the deceased, who have been put up in temporary hotel accommodation to allow for examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and they want to speak to anyone who was in the Grange Heights area on Monday between 6pm and 6.30pm and anyone who may have camera footage, including CCTV.

Anyone with information or footage that could assist the investigation team is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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