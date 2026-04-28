Trump unhappy with Iran’s new proposals to resolve two-month ‌war

Main Points

President Donald Trump is unhappy with the latest Iranian proposal to resolve the two-month ‌war, a US official said

Iran’s latest proposal would set aside discussion of its nuclear programme ​until the war ended and disputes over shipping resolved

With no sign of a resolution on the horizon oil prices continued to rise, extending ​gains in early Asia trade on Tuesday

At least six tankers loaded with Iranian oil have been forced back to Iran by a US blockade in recent days

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have begun a royal visit to the US, with US-UK relations between strained by the Iran war

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US president Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla tour the South Lawn at the White House on Monday. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House on Monday for a state visit in Washington, a city still rattled by a weekend shooting and a transatlantic alliance showing fresh signs of strain.

The four-day tour, intended to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, begins against the backdrop of a diplomatic rift over Donald Trump’s war in Iran and a dramatic security scare at the White House correspondents’ dinner last Saturday.

British flags could be seen lining lamp-posts outside the White House, where Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, greeted Charles and Camilla with handshakes. The four appeared to exchange pleasantries and posed for several photographs before heading inside the White House for a private tea.

The British monarch was spared the potential humiliation of being upbraided in public by the US president this week after the White House agreed that any meeting between the two men should be held off-camera.

UK ministers have pinned great hopes on the state visit, which they are hoping will help repair the relationship between the two countries at one of its most difficult periods in decades.

With Trump threatening retaliation for criticism of the Iran war by the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, and the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, the UK government is hoping the king might be able to talk Trump down from some of his more aggressive statements. - Guardian

First LNG shipment in two months exits Gulf

The first liquefied natural gas shipment since the war in the Middle East began two months ago appears to have traversed the Strait of Hormuz to exit the Persian Gulf.

The Mubaraz — which loaded a cargo from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s Das Island facility in the United Arab Emirates around early March — is now passing the southern tip of India, according to ship-tracking data. The tanker had been idling inside the gulf, but stopped sending a signal around March 31st, before re-appearing west of India on April 27th, the data show.

The global energy market is laser focused on traffic through Hormuz, which has dwindled to almost zero over the past two months as Iran and the US imposed rival blockades. The closure of the waterway for roughly a fifth of global LNG supply has tightened the market, sending prices sharply higher.

While the potential passage may raise hopes of increased LNG exports from the region, other vessels in the gulf appear to be remaining in place. Before the war, roughly three loaded LNG carriers transited Hormuz each day.

At present, the Mubaraz is signaling a terminal in China as its destination, with the ship estimated to arrive there by May 15th, the data shows.

Trump ‘unhappy’ with latest Iran proposal to end war

A sign at a Chevron gas station in El Segundo, California. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is unhappy with the latest Iranian proposal on resolving the two-month ‌war, a US official said, dampening hopes for a resolution to the conflict that has disrupted energy supplies, fuelled inflation, and killed thousands.

Iran’s latest proposal would set aside discussion of Iran’s nuclear programe ​until the war is ended and disputes over shipping from the Gulf are resolved.

That is unlikely to satisfy the US, which says nuclear issues must be dealt with from the outset, and Trump was unhappy with Iran’s proposal for that reason, a US official briefed on the president’s Monday meeting with his advisers said.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the ​US “will not negotiate through the press” and has “been clear about our red lines” as the Trump administration looks to end the war against Iran it began in February alongside Israel.

A previous agreement in ⁠2015 between Iran and multiple other countries including the US sharply curtailed Iran’s nuclear programme, which it has long maintained is for peaceful, civilian purposes. ‌But ‌that ​deal fell apart when Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in his first term in office.

Hopes of reviving peace efforts have receded since Trump scrapped a visit planned for last weekend by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law ⁠Jared Kushner to Islamabad, the Pakistani capital, where Iranian foreign minister Abbas ​Araqchi shuttled in and out twice during the weekend. Araqchi also visited Oman ​and on Monday went to Russia, where he met Vladimir Putin and received words of support from a longstanding ally. - Reuters