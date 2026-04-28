Have super shoes changed the face of marathon running forever?

When Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Chicago Marathon in a world record time of 2:00.35 the two-hour barrier suddenly appeared tantalising close. Especially considering the 23-year-old Kiptum, running in only his third marathon, improved by 34 seconds the previous world record mark set by fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge the year before.

Marathon running times for men and women had already been in a bit of a free fall since the introduction of the so-called super shoes in 2016, the Nike version as worn by Kipchoge already helping him clock an unofficial 1:59.40 at the Breaking-2 project race in Vienna in 2019.

That time didn’t count for record purposes, given the swarm of pacemakers and laser-light pacing throughout, although it did break down the door to fresh possibilities. Nike’s rival companies were also looking closer at their own super shoes technology.

After Kiptum’s performance in Chicago three years ago, it felt like the two-hour barrier was surviving on borrowed time, before his death in a crash in Kenya just over three months later cut short his chance to run further into the history books.

No man had broken the 2:01-barrier since, before Sabastian Sawe came out in the London Marathon last Sunday and clocked 1:59.30 – the 31-year-old Kenyan smashing through the two-hour barrier and bringing another runner with him too.

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, running in his debut marathon, was also well under the two-hour barrier when finishing second in 1:59.41, with Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda also inside the previous world record, clocking 2:00.28 in third.

It was unquestionably the single biggest breakthrough race in marathon history. On the same day, aided by near perfect running conditions in London, Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa also lowered her women’s only marathon world record (ie with no male pacemakers) to 2:15.41, the top three women all breaking 2:16 in the same race for the first time.

Tigst Assefa after setting a new world record during the 2026 London Marathon. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Sawe’s 1:59.30 grabbed all the headlines, and for good reason. Since the super shoes were introduced in 2016, the men’s marathon world record has now dropped by three minutes and 27 seconds. There was a similar improvement in the 25 years before that, when between 1988 and 2013, the men’s world record was lowered from 2:06.50 to 2:03.23.

Over the last decade, for comparison purposes, the men’s 800m, 1,500m and mile world records have all remained unbroken.

So began the finger-pointing exercises which invariably follow such breakthrough performances in modern times, and in marathon running this starts with the super shoes on their feet. Sawe was wearing the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, as was Kejelcha and Assefa, the latest version of the Adidas super shoe which weighs in at a featherweight 97g, promising even more improvement in running efficiency. All perfectly legal, as long as the shoe remains under the maximum heel height laid down by World Athletics.

Despite all the scientific research, there is still no telling exactly how much these super shoes – specifically the curved carbon-fibre plate, embedded in a thick and super-bouncy layer of midsole foam – benefit the elite marathon runner. What is certain is that by improving running efficiency, they allow the runner to run faster for longer. Sawe’s splits on Sunday reinforce that: he passed halfway in 60:29, then ran the second half marathon in 59:01. He also ran mile 24 in an astonishing 4:12, which ultimately took him under the two-hour barrier.

There’s no going back on the super shoes now, and perhaps the only way of proving just how much an advantage they do offer is for a runner like Sawe to race the London Marathon wearing old-school runners, which is not going to happen.

Just as important as the shoes, perhaps, was his fuelling. Sawe has been perfectly open about his use of Maurten hydrogels and sodium bicarb supplements, the former allowing him to consume over 200g of carbohydrate during the race, ensuring he didn’t “hit the wall”, the latter acting as a possible buffer against muscle acidosis. All perfectly legal.

Sawe has also been open about the reputation of Kenyan distance running. According to the latest figures from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), Kenya currently has 147 athletes banned for various doping offences, including Ruth Chepngetich, who in 2024 ran 2:09.56 in Chicago to smash the women’s marathon world record.

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich poses with her time after the 2024 Chicago Marathon. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Six months later, weeks before the 2025 London Marathon, Chepngetich tested positive for HCTZ, a banned diuretic also widely used as a masking agent, her sample containing 190 times the amount needed to trigger a positive test.

Chepngetich was subsequently banned for three years, and yet still got to keep her world record. Last month, Albert Korir also joined the long list of banned Kenyans, the former New York Marathon winner given five years after admitting to three separate doping offences involving Cera, the modern and more powerful variant of EPO.

On the back of this, Sawe’s sponsors Adidas paid the AIU around $50,000 to carry out additional anti-doping testing on him as he prepared for last year’s Berlin Marathon, and also in his build-up to London.

According to the head of the AIU, Brett Clothier, this accounted for an extra 25 tests in the two months around Berlin, or roughly “once every three days or so”. The plan for 2026 is for the AIU to carry out an additional 26 tests over the course of the year, again with the support of Adidas and the full co-operation of Sawe, in order to further reinforce his clean reputation.

“It was an interesting initiative,” said Clothier. “For his part, Sawe was really the driver behind this. He was determined to place himself under scrutiny and concerned about the image of the sport. He did not want there to be doubt about his performance.”

The extra testing carried out by the AIU does go some way towards ensuring Sawe’s 1:59.30 can be trusted as an entirely legitimate marathon world record, even though it can never remove all the doubts. It’s a pity modern marathon running has allowed itself to get into this position in the first place, but with the two-hour barrier broken not once, but twice, in the same race, there is simply no going back now.