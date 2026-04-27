Kate O’Connor: ‘There were definitely points in my career where I was like, should I have gone to America?’

For all her medal success over the last 13 months, there are some things Kate O’Connor still ponders. Partly by accident, mostly by design, she’s found herself in a home training environment perfectly suited to her needs, although it didn’t always feel that way.

After winning the bronze medal in the pentathlon at last month’s World Indoor Championships in Poland – her fifth successive multi-event medal – O’Connor has turned her attention to the outdoor heptathlon, with two more podium opportunities to come this summer. First at the Commonwealth Games in July, then at the European Championships in August.

Speaking at the Sport Ireland Campus at Abbotstown, O’Connor also pointed to her ultimate target of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, while reflecting too on some of the decisions which have already brought her this far.

In 2019, at age 18 and having just completed her Leaving Cert at St Vincent’s in Dundalk, O’Connor was all set to attend the University of Texas, in Austin, believing the US scholarship route would best serve her future ambitions. Only she never made it that far.

“It was literally two weeks before I was supposed to go to Texas,” she says. “The reason I didn’t go was because when I was on my visit, I met this girl, and we had organised that we were rooming together.

“Long story short, they put me in with a different girl. And I just thought to myself, ‘you know what, I’m moving halfway across the world and I had one request and it wasn’t met’. So I decided I wasn’t going to [go].”

At the time O’Connor also had an offer to move to Sheffield to train in the group of Toni Minichiello, who coached Jessica Ennis to Olympic heptathlon gold in 2012. That only lasted about five months.

Kate O'Connor competes in the long of the pentathlon at the World Indoor Championships. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty

“Jessica Ennis was my idol, and I thought, ‘wow, this could be a really good opportunity to go over and see how they trained’. It definitely opened my eyes big time to see how professional athletes train, and the difference between what I was doing, or what I should have been doing.”

Then the pandemic hit, so O’Connor found herself back in Dundalk, and coached again by her father Michael.

“I think in Sheffield, I was getting a decent amount of attention, but just not as much as I would have liked. I was at home for so long because of Covid, I just naturally fell into back in with my dad, and then we created the group around us. I was able to finish my course online and I’ve stayed home since then.”

She’s since expanded her coaching team to include Tom Reynolds and Dave Sweeney, and currently divides her team between Belfast, where last year she completed her master’s, and Dundalk, where she trains each weekend.

A year after O’Connor turned down the Texas route, Rhasidat Adeleke headed Stateside to the same university, that move certainly serving the Dublin sprinter well on her rise into the senior ranks.

“It’s obviously worked out very well for her,” says O’Connor. “It works for some, doesn’t work for others. It just depends. I could have gone over there and I could have been great way, way younger. But I’m happy with what I did.

“But I think I’m very lucky because I had my dad on my corner the whole time. and I wouldn’t have been able to put the people around me that are around me without him. And he has also set a standard for the people that I work with.”

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor celebrates winning a medal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Still, O’Connor advises young Irish athletes to weigh up all their options when considering the optimal place to pursue their careers: “There were definitely points in my career where I was like, ‘should I have gone to America?’, when I wasn’t doing what I ultimately wanted to be doing.

“But I do think if people do make that decision, that you can still come home and continue. It’s not like that’s the end of your career. I always wanted to be a great athlete, I did always try to make those decisions to be the best athlete that I could have possibly been. Whether some of them were the right ones, I don’t know, but I’m where I am today because of them.”

As good as her home environment is treating her, O’Connor still relishes some warm-weather training, and she heads off on a four-week camp to Monte Gordo in Portugal next month.

While the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will be her next major competition it will only serve as a warm-up for the Europeans in Birmingham 16 days later.

“Ultimately, I want to turn up to European Champs and be at the top of my game. So I’m going to try and keep it for that.”

– Kate O’Connor was speaking as an ambassador for Allianz, title sponsor of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) and Paralympics Ireland.