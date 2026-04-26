Finn Azaz stunning strike against Manchester City may be the best goal of his career

For once, there was no Troy Parrott lighting up the weekend abroad. Fortunately for Irish fans, others stepped forward – none more spectacularly than Finn Azaz.

Southampton arrived at Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final in outstanding form, unbeaten in recent weeks, but few gave them much hope of extending that run against a Manchester City side sitting top of the Premier League. Azaz did everything in his power to upset that narrative.

For long spells Southampton were on the back foot, forced to defend deep and look for moments on the break as City dominated possession. But in the 79th minute Azaz seized his opportunity. Receiving the ball just outside the box, he shifted on to his right foot and curled a stunning effort into the far top corner, leaving James Trafford rooted to the spot.

The Southampton end erupted as the ball rattled the net and, for a moment, it looked as though the Championship side might pull off a remarkable upset.

City responded quickly through Jérémy Doku before Nico González struck late to seal the win. Even in defeat, however, Azaz’s moment was a reminder that he can produce quality against the very best.

In League One on Saturday, two graduates of the League of Ireland stole the spotlight in the shape of Jack Moylan and Johnny Kenny.

Lincoln City already had the title and promotion secured, but with Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson watching from the stands at Sincil Bank, Moylan knew it was an opportunity to impress – and he did so in style. Picking the ball up near the touchline, Moylan nutmegged a Wycombe defender, drove into the box, cut back inside and smashed an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net. It was his 11th goal of the season in the 4-3 victory and another reminder of the quality that has made him one of the standout Irish performers in the division.

Kenny then produced a moment of magic of his own for Bolton Wanderers away to Bradford City. Collecting the ball just outside the box, he sent a defender the wrong way with a clever feint before curling a superb finish into the top corner.

Even though Bradford levelled late on, the point keeps Bolton firmly on track heading into the final weekend of the season.

The goals continued to flow across the EFL on Saturday from an Irish perspective, with two attackers registering their first hat-tricks for their clubs.

Louie Barry, who declared for Ireland in 2025, marked just his second start since returning to Stockport County on loan with a performance of real quality. Back at the club for a third spell after injury curtailed his time at Sheffield United, Barry reminded everyone why Stockport were so keen to bring him back.

Operating from the left, he produced a superb hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Peterborough United – his first treble for the club across his three loan spells. The win all but secured Stockport’s place in the League One playoffs and underlined the impact Barry can have when fit.

Meanwhile in League Two, Jaze Kabia continued his outstanding season with Grimsby Town by scoring his first EFL hat-trick in a commanding 4-0 victory over Swindon Town.

It took the Corkman to 18 league goals for the season and secured Grimsby’s place in the playoffs, capping a remarkable first campaign in the EFL.

And the scoring did not stop there, with three Irish defenders also getting in on the act over the weekend.

Despite a difficult afternoon for Watford in their 5-1 defeat away to Middlesbrough, there was a proud moment for James Abankwah. The defender, who made his senior Ireland debut in March, pulled a goal back early in the second half to score his first EFL goal across his spells with the club – a deserved milestone for the former St Patrick’s Athletic player after an impressive season.

Elsewhere in the Championship, John Egan was also on the scoresheet for Hull City with a well-taken header in their 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic. The result leaves Hull needing results elsewhere going into the final weekend as they chase a playoff place.

Strasbourg's Irish defender Andrew Omobamidele celebrates. Photograph: Fred Tanneau/AFP via Getty

A particularly dramatic moment came in France for Andrew Omobamidele on Sunday. Starting on the bench for Strasbourg against Lorient ahead of Thursday’s Conference League semi-final against Rayo Vallecano, the defender entered the game after 67 minutes with his side trailing. Strasbourg equalised in stoppage-time before Omobamidele struck in the 99th minute, smashing home from close range to seal a dramatic late victory – his first goal of the season, but one that could hardly have come at a better time.

Player and Stat of the Week – Jaze Kabia (Grimsby Town) – 18 goals in his first season in the EFL

An outstanding weekend for Jaze Kabia, who produced a hat-trick to help Grimsby Town seal their playoff place with victory away to fellow promotion chasers Swindon Town, led by league top scorer Aaron Drinan.

Kabia completed the perfect hat-trick – a penalty with his right foot, a header and a stunning left-footed volley from outside the box, taking his tally to 18 league goals in his first season in the EFL.

Goal of the Week – Finn Azaz (Southampton)

It was one of the toughest weeks of the season to pick a goal of the week, with superb strikes from Johnny Kenny and Jack Moylan, both strong contenders, but it simply has to be Finn Azaz.

His stunning strike against Manchester City at Wembley may well prove to be the best goal of his career. Picking the ball up just outside the box, Azaz curled a magnificent effort into the top corner, a moment of pure quality against one of the best teams in the world. A piece of brilliance from a player who continues to show he is an elite ball-striker.