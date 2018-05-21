Added Time: The good and the bad from a weekend of GAA and rugby

Added Time has moved to Monday mornings for the summer, because there’s just too much sport to talk about to be leaving it until Friday. Think of us as the pleasantly settling digestif to your weekend’s gorging.

Ian O’Riordan and Gavin Cummiskey join us in studio to break down all the good and all the bad in GAA and rugby over the past 48 hours.

Malachy Clerkin was in Omagh for Monaghan’s win over Tyrone, Ian saw Dublin get pipped at the post again, this time by Wexford and Seán Moran spent his Sunday at the Gaelic Grounds watching Limerick beat Tipperary. All three have dispatches to share.

Gavin was in the RDS on Saturday for Leinster’s Pro-14 semi-final win over Munster. He tells of his love for James Ryan, a love that cannot be broken. And a bit about the Ireland squad to be announced this week for the Australian tour.

All in this week’s Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent. If you're listening via The Irish Times mobile app you can do so here .

