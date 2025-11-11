Live: Catherine Connolly set to be inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th president

Main Points

Catherine Connolly will be inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th president this morning at a ceremony at Dublin Castle.

Former president Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Ms Connolly’s family, members of the government, the judiciary, religious leaders, former taoisigh and presidents are set to attend.

The President-elect and her family will arrive at Dublin Castle from Farmleigh before noon.

Ms Connolly has pledged to focus on peace, neutrality and climate change during her term.

At 12.40pm, Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell will read the presidential declaration in Irish.

This will be repeated aloud by Ms Connolly who will then sign the declaration and become President of Ireland.

Ms Connolly referenced the presidential oath during the campaign as giving latitude to speak up on political issues.

A 21-gun salute will be performed at Collins Barracks, and the Chief Justice of Ireland Donal O’Donnell will present Ms Connolly with the seal of office.

Ms Connolly will then give a speech.

She won 63 per cent of valid first preference votes in a landslide victory during the presidential election on October 24th.

Elsewhere, Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina were greeted by cheers and gifted roses as they left Áras an Uachtaráin on Monday night, with his 14 years as president coming to an end.

A guard of honour was formed outside the gates of the president’s residence in the Phoenix Park, despite the biting cold, by the members of the Sanctuary Runners, who wanted to show their appreciation for his support.

President Michael D Higgins waves to the crowd whilst leaving Aras an Uachtarain with his wife Sabina Higgins on Monday night. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

President Michael D Higgins is gifted a flower whilst leaving Aras an Uachtarain with his wife Sabina Higgins on Monday night. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

President Michael D Higgins waves to the crowd whilst leaving Aras an Uachtarain with his wife Sabina Higgins on Monday night. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Europe correspondent Naomi O’Leary writes that inauguration speeches can set the tone for a president’s time in office and what you should watch out for in Catherine Connolly’s first speech.

Her piece can be read here.

Good morning. Catherine Connolly will give her first speech as the 10th President of Ireland today when she is sworn into office in St Patrick’s Hall at Dublin Castle before being brought by motorcade to Áras an Uachtaráin.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin from about 10.30am, with the Chief Justice set to present the Presidential Seal to Ms Connolly shortly after 12.40pm, followed by her speech.

Follow irishtimes.com for updates throughout the day.