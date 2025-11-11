Ireland have two games to save World Cup dream

The Republic of Ireland's Nathan Collins and assistant coach John O'Shea at their press conference in Abbotstown on Monday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

The Republic of Ireland have two games left in their World Cup qualifying group, and, to be honest, David Gorman’s permutations wouldn’t exactly leave you with a heap of hope in your heart. John O’Shea hasn’t, though, given up on this team producing the results that will keep their qualifying hopes alive, starting with Portugal in Dublin on Thursday.

Gordon Manning hears from the assistant manager as well as Nathan Collins, who echoes that optimism, the Brentford man urging the fans to get behind the team and turn the Aviva in to the “fortress” of old.

Over in Qatar, Ireland are already guaranteed a place in the knockout stages of the Under-17 World Cup, but they can make sure of top spot in their group with even a draw against Paraguay today. Patrick Redmond sets the scene in Doha.

Following their 26-19 defeat by Italy last Saturday, Australia arrive in Dublin both “wounded and written off” - and that, writes Gerry Thornley, is when they are at their most dangerous. Among their number is Angus Bell, Johnny Watterson talking to the prop who is due to join Ulster soon, while Gerry catches up with Gus McCarthy who, like his namesake Paddy, has “stated his case for further international exposure”.

Owen Doyle, meanwhile, salutes Australian referee Angus Gardner for red-carding South Africa’s Lood de Jager during last Saturday’s game against France, his dismissal “merited” for a “brutally dangerous” challenge. Now, he says, it’s up to World Rugby to show leadership by coming out in support of that decision.

In boxing, Ian O’Riordan hears Aidan Walsh explain his decision to retire from the sport, the 28-year-old from Belfast, who won bronze in Tokyo, rueing the sacrifices he made along the way. “I neglected education, I neglected friendships… I didn’t enjoy it, that’s hard to say, but I’ll be open and honest.”

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran talks to Barry O’Connor about St Martin’s momentous win over All-Ireland champions Na Fianna at the weekend, and he reminisces with a couple of members of the first team Dublin team to reach an under-21 All-Ireland final, the survivors meeting up this week to commemorate the 50th anniversary of that feat.

And in golf, Philip Reid previews this week’s Tour Championship finale in Dubai, Rory McIlroy on the verge of winning his seventh order of merit title. And Philip has news of the renewal of an “old pals act” - McIlroy has chosen Shane Lowry and Luke Donald, as well as China’s Haotong Li, for his team for next month’s ‘Golf Channel Games’.

TV Watch: So far, well, so perfect for the Republic of Ireland at the Under-17 World Cup with six points out of six. RTÉ 2 has live coverage of their final group game against Paraguay this afternoon (1.30) when they’ll attempt to take a perfect record in to knockout stages.