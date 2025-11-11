Sport

Cade Carmichael marks Test debut with half-century as Ireland take advantage of Bangladesh drops

Paul Stirling also makes half-century as Ireland finish the first day in Sylhet on 270 for 8

Cade Carmichael made a half-century on his Test debut for Ireland on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Tue Nov 11 2025 - 13:131 MIN READ

1st Test, Day 1: Ireland 270-8 (P Stirling 60, C Carmichael 59, C Campher 44, L Tucker 41, J Neill 30, B McCarthy 21no; M Hasan Miraz 3-50, H Murad 2-47) v Bangladesh.

Cade Carmichael marked his Test debut with a battling half-century as Ireland closed on 270 for eight after the first day of their series opener against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Opener Paul Stirling top-scored with 60 after being dropped twice, while number three Carmichael was given a life early on before making 59, with Bangladesh putting down five catches during the day.

Curtis Campher (44) and Lorcan Tucker (41) made cameos, as did another debutant, Jordan Neill, before he was trapped lbw for 30 from the final ball of the day by slow left-armer Taijul Islam.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of the bowlers with three for 50.

