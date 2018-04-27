Added Time: Sonia O’Sullivan on Caster Semenya

In a bumper podcast this week we have Sonia O’Sullivan and Ian O’Riordan in the studio to talk through the issues around Caster Semenya and this week’s IAAF ruling on athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (or DSDs). Do we need a new classification for athletes beyond male and female or are people being punished for their natural gifts?

Katie Taylor takes to the ring on Saturday night in a world title unification bout that has gone curiously low on the radar. Johnny Watterson joins us to preview the fight and predict what Katie does next.

Tony Evans’ book ‘Two Tribes’ recalls the tumultuous 1985/’86 season in English football and the titanic struggle for supremacy between Liverpool and Everton, played out against the backdrop of Heysel, hooliganism and hatred (mainly directed towards Margaret Thatcher). Ahead of next week’s Champions League second leg, and after the tragic events of Tuesday night, we also touch on AS Roma and their history of violence with Liverpool.

There’s also Jose Mourinho getting his excuses in, and golfers picking their walk-on music, all in this week’s Added Time podcast with Pat Nugent and Mary Hannigan.

