Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out for season and World Cup with knee injury

Liverpool midfielder picked up injury in Champions League semi-final against Roma

Andy Hunter

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the rest of the season and England’s World Cup campaign after suffering knee ligament damage in the Champions league semi-final first leg against Roma on Tuesday. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the rest of the season and England’s World Cup campaign after suffering knee ligament damage in the Champions league semi-final first leg against Roma on Tuesday. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Liverpool’s pursuit of Champions League glory and England’s World Cup campaign due to the knee injury sustained against Roma.

Jürgen Klopp’s worst fears were realised on Wednesday when scans confirmed the midfielder had suffered knee ligament damage during Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg victory at Anfield.

Liverpool have not specified the full extent of the injury or a time-frame for recovery but have confirmed that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s domestic and international campaigns are over.

The injury represents a severe setback for both Klopp and England manager Gareth Southgate, who was told of the news in a call from Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Liverpool manager is already without Emre Can and Adam Lallana through injury and has only three established midfielders – Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum – available for the remainder of the campaign.

It has also cost Southgate a player who has flourished since leaving Arsenal for Anfield at this summer’s World Cup in Russia. – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.