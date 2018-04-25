Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out for season and World Cup with knee injury

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Liverpool’s pursuit of Champions League glory and England’s World Cup campaign due to the knee injury sustained against Roma.

Jürgen Klopp’s worst fears were realised on Wednesday when scans confirmed the midfielder had suffered knee ligament damage during Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg victory at Anfield.

Liverpool have not specified the full extent of the injury or a time-frame for recovery but have confirmed that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s domestic and international campaigns are over.

The injury represents a severe setback for both Klopp and England manager Gareth Southgate, who was told of the news in a call from Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Liverpool manager is already without Emre Can and Adam Lallana through injury and has only three established midfielders – Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum – available for the remainder of the campaign.

It has also cost Southgate a player who has flourished since leaving Arsenal for Anfield at this summer’s World Cup in Russia. – Guardian service