Added Time: Leinster roaring hot favourites in Bilbao

It’s only four short years since the Champions Cup was restructured to the liking of the big French and English club and yet here we are with an Irish team going into the final as roaring hot favourites.

Gavin Cummiskey and John O’Sullivan are with us to break down the pinnacle of the club rugby season and lay out the reasons why Leinster cannot lose.

The road to test-playing status for Irish cricket has been long and often hopeless but this weekend they play Pakistan in Malahide and take their place among the nations of the earth.

Our man Emmet Riordan is in studio to tell us all about it and he has dragged former captain Trent Johnston in along with him to break down what we can expect from Ireland’s first ever test match.

There’s also snooker, naked press conferences and a fair amount of cursing.

All in the first of this week’s Added Time podcasts with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app please click here to listen to Added Time.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast