Sky Sports to exclusively show 14 GAA Championship games

Sky Sports will broadcast 20 live GAA fixtures over the summer, including exclusive showings of five of the new Super 8 matches in the football championship.

Between hurling and football there will be 14 games exclusively shown on the subscription channel, kicking off with the clash of Wexford and Galway in the leinster Hurling Championship on Saturday, June 2nd at 5pm, followed by Cork taking on Limerick in the Munster Hurling Championship at 7pm.

Sky will also show both hurling semi-finals, both football semi-finals and the finals from both codes along with RTÉ.

Lead commentary will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty with co-commentary from Nicky English, new addition Mick Fennelly, Dick Clerkin and Paul Earley, and sideline reporting from Damian Lawlor.

Tyrone stalwart Peter Canavan, former Mayo manager James Horan, former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, former Dublin GAA star Senan Connell, Clare’s two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O’Connor, Kilkenny’s nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney and four-time All-Star defender Ollie Canning make up the pinditry panel.

Looking ahead to the Championship, JD Buckley, Sky Ireland’s Managing Director, said: “Our partnership with the GAA has gone from strength to strength and as we enter into this Championship and the next few years, I’m encouraged about the future and how Sky Sports can continue to stand out with innovation, knowledge and expertise at the heart of our GAA coverage. This year is arguably the best fixture line up in our five years of GAA broadcasting and through NOW TV it has never been easier or more economical for fans to tune in to Sky Sports and enjoy expert analysis and commentary from some of the most decorated players in the game.”

Sky 2018 GAA Championship Fixtures

Games Exclusive to Sky

Saturday, June 2nd

5pm Wexford v Galway (LSHC)

7pm Cork v Limerick (MSHC)

Saturday, June 9th

7pm Kilkenny v Wexford (LSHC)

7pm Galway v Dublin (LSHC)

Saturday, June 23rd

5pm Football Rd 2 Qualifier

Saturday, June 30th

5pm Football Rd 3 Qualifier

7pm Football Rd 3 Qualifier

Saturday, July 7th

5pm Football Rd 4 Qualifier

7pm Football Rd 4 Qualifier

Saturday, July 14th

5pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1

Saturday, July 21st

5pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2

7pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2

Saturday, August 4th

7pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3

7pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3

Games shown on both Sky and RTÉ

Saturday, July 28th

5.00pm All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Sunday, July 29th

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Saturday, August 11th

5.00pm All Ireland Football Semi Final

Sunday, August 12th

3.30pm All Ireland Football Semi Final

Sunday, August 19th

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Final

Sunday, September 2nd

3.30pm All Ireland Football Final