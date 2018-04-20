Added Time: Leinster and Munster dreaming of Bilbao

Bilbao, here we come! With the path apparently clearing for both Leinster and Munster to stride on to the Champions Cup final, we have Gavin Cummiskey and John O’Sullivan in studio to go through the formalities of previewing this weekend’s semi-finals. Never ones to get ahead of ourselves, both lads predict an All-Ireland final - what could possibly go wrong?

Mo Farah is back in the spotlight this weekend, running the London Marathon on Sunday and aiming himself towards the race in Tokyo in 2020. Ian O’Riordan joins us to thrash out how we should feel about Farah these days and why all the unanswered questions around him have shattered his reputation.

There’s also, finally, a goodbye to Arsene Wenger, a love-letter to the World Snooker Championships and the best UKIP sausage-roll headline you’re ever likely to come across.

All in today’s Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Mary Hannigan.

