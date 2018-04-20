Added Time: Leinster and Munster dreaming of Bilbao

Mo Farah and the London marathon, goodbye to Arsène Wenger - hello to the Crucible

Updated: 19 minutes ago

 

Bilbao, here we come! With the path apparently clearing for both Leinster and Munster to stride on to the Champions Cup final, we have Gavin Cummiskey and John O’Sullivan in studio to go through the formalities of previewing this weekend’s semi-finals. Never ones to get ahead of ourselves, both lads predict an All-Ireland final - what could possibly go wrong?

Mo Farah is back in the spotlight this weekend, running the London Marathon on Sunday and aiming himself towards the race in Tokyo in 2020. Ian O’Riordan joins us to thrash out how we should feel about Farah these days and why all the unanswered questions around him have shattered his reputation.

There’s also, finally, a goodbye to Arsene Wenger, a love-letter to the World Snooker Championships and the best UKIP sausage-roll headline you’re ever likely to come across.

All in today’s Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Mary Hannigan.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.