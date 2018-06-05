Added Time: From Tipp’s wild mood swings to Limerick’s rising tide

Gerry Thornley joins the lads from Surfer’s Paradise to set the scene for the first Test

Updated: 29 minutes ago

 

The provincial hurling championships have been rip-roaring fun so far, with the new format delivering brilliant games and huge controversies.

We’re joined by Nicky English and Sean Moran in the studio (1.22) to assess where everyone is at - from Tipperary’s wild mood swings to Limerick’s rising tide; from Cork’s lack of a killer instinct to Davy Fitzgerald’s betting tips. And just how far ahead of the pack are Galway?

We’re also joined on the line by our rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley in Surfer’s Paradise (24.23). He sets the scene for us ahead of Ireland’s first test against Australia this Saturday, and we discuss options v improvements, what the Aussies want to get from the series and the ramifications of Joey Carbery’s move to the red side.

All in this week’s Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent. If you’re listening via The Irish Times mobile app you can do so here.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

