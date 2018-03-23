Added Time: From Antalya to Ballybofey

Due to popular demand (mainly from the host) Mary Hannigan returns to Added Time podcast duties to bring her particular brand of wonder to the weekend’s sport.

The Ireland soccer team are back on the road tonight and that means Emmet Malone is back on the road with them. He joins us to preview the game against Turkey and we end up delving deep into questions of nationality and identity along the way.

Mayo and Donegal face off on Sunday to decide the final relegation spot in Division One of the National Football League and we have Seán Moran and Keith Duggan on to riddle it out. In hurling, we look at Galway and their need to flip the switch sometime soon and get stuck into the year properly.

Also in the mix, we have the club hurling final replay, protests against elitism in the boat race and a conspiracy theory around Rory Best and The Irish Times Grand Slam poster.

All in your Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Mary Hannigan.

