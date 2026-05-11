Roscommon conjure up one of their greatest ever days

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In his round-up of Sunday’s provincial football finals, Ian O’Riordan has two contrasting tales. The first comes from Munster where Kerry won their sixth title in succession with relative ease, seeing off Cork by eight points, the second from Connacht where there were scenes of unadulterated joy after Roscommon beat Galway to earn their first crown since 2019.

Seán Moran was in Dr Hyde Park to witness what might well have been regarded as “the greatest ever win by a Roscommon team”, while Ian was down in Fitzgerald Stadium where Kerry, despite a lengthy injury list, “softly decimated Cork’s challenge and spirit”.

Stephen Barry rounds up the weekend’s action in the opening round of the Tailteann Cup, and on the women’s side, Kildare reached their first ever Leinster final without even kicking a ball - Dublin’s defeat of Meath ensuring their place in the decider.

Nicky English, meanwhile, reflects on the hurling weekend, one that saw an injury-hit Waterford show plenty of spirit against Cork, but “for all that endeavour, the county is facing another early exit from the championship”. “For Waterford,” writes Denis Walsh in his match report, “the terrible agonies continue”.

They do too for Wexford, Malachy Clerkin seeing them once again “extend far too much of their native hospitality to the visitors”, Dublin comfortable winners at Wexford Park. Kilkenny had a tough day too in Tullamore, Offaly well deserving of a draw, while Galway had to dig deep to beat a Kildare side that led by 12 points at one stage in Newbridge.

In rugby, Nathan Johns was in Belfast where Ireland had to grind Wales out of their Six Nations meeting before pulling away in the second half. He spoke to a contented Irish captain Erin King after the game, thoughts now turning to the final fixture of the campaign against Scotland in the Aviva Stadium next weekend.

Connacht were more than happy with their day’s work too when they kept their URC top-eight hopes alive with a bonus point win over Munster, Gerry Thornley reporting on the game and hearing from coaches Stuart Lancaster and Clayton McMillan after. He heard too from Jack Carty who was playing his final game on home turf, the win a fitting farewell for Connacht’s all-time leading scorer.

Leinster still have a shot at making the two top going into the final round of the URC after their bonus point win over the Lions, John O’Sullivan getting Leo Cullen’s thoughts on the victory during which Ciarán Frawley impressed when he moved from fullback to outhalf for the final quarter.

In football, Arsenal fans’ nerves are presumably shredded after that win over West Ham on Sunday. It was, says Ken Early, “a match defined by fear and incompetence”, and should Arsenal wrap up the title, they will be “the champions this Premier League deserves”.

Conor McEvoy rounds up the news from the Irish abroad, Troy Parrott back among the goals for AZ Alkmaar and Caoimhín Kelleher shining once again for Brentford.

In racing, Brian O’Connor reports on Aidan O’Brien securing Classic glory for the second Sunday in a row, Diamond Necklace maintaining her unbeaten record with success in the French 1,000 Guineas.

And Denis Walsh writes on the imminent demise of LIV Golf. “The greed of the players created a spiralling dynamic in which the game started to cannibalise itself,” he says. “It was always too easy just to blame the Saudis.”

TV Watch: Spurs can claw their way to (almost) safety from relegation if they can get the better of Leeds this evening (Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm), and at the same time, TG4 has the highlights from the GAA weekend.