Leinster monitoring several injury concerns ahead of URC semi-final against the Stormers

Joe McCarthy was replaced during Leinster's quarter-final win over the Lions last weekend. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Leinster are assessing the fitness of seven players ahead of their URC semi-final against the Stormers at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan were both taken off during last Saturday’s quarter-final victory over the Lions. McCarthy limped off the pitch while Sheehan had shoulder and knee concerns.

Although Leinster head coach Leo Cullen played down their injuries after the 49-10 win, the pair will be monitored throughout the week.

The reigning champions also have doubts over Tadhg Furlong, who was a late withdrawal from the line-up to face the South African side due to tightness in his calf, as well as Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Rónan Kelleher and Jordan Larmour.

Already ruled out of the semi-final are Ryan Baird, RG Snyman, Jack Boyle, Will Connors, Paddy McCarthy, Charlie Tector and Hugh Cooney.

Cullen has several selection decisions to make after the spirited bounce-back last weekend after their Champions Cup final defeat to Bordeaux Bégles a week prior.

Sam Prendergast was impressive on his recall at outhalf, but it remains to be seen whether Harry Byrne gets the nod to start in the number 10 jersey.

The Stormers, meanwhile, have been rocked by confirmation that outhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will not feature in Dublin.

The Springbok suffered a serious ankle injury in their quarter-final win against Cardiff. “It’s a big blow,” said Stormers head coach John Dobson on being without the 24-year-old.

“We’ve lost probably the most in-form young player in world rugby the week before a semi-final, which is far from ideal. But the way Jurie Matthee is playing, and the fight in this squad gives me confidence that we’ll find a way.”

Stormers were already planning without injured Springboks Cobus Reinach and Deon Fourie. Winger Seabelo Senatla is another major doubt, while Dan du Plessis and Ruben van Heerden are also uncertain.