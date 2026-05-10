Tailteann Cup: Tipperary take statement win over Sligo, six-goal Antrim require extra-time to down Carlow

Niall Fitzgerald hailed his young guns for a “statement win” as Tipperary got the better of Sligo 0-17 to 1-12 at Markievicz Park in the opening round of the Tailteann Cup.

The Premier kicked four wind-assisted two-pointers in the first half, with Seán O’Connor’s brace added to scores by Micheál Freaney and Daithí Hogan.

Sligo closed with a well-timed Lee Deignan goal to cut the half-time deficit to four, 0-11 to 1-4.

Tipp dictated the kick-out battle and managed the clock before holding off a late comeback. Pat Spillane booted a pair of orange flags to leave two in the difference, but three equalising attempts from outside the arc tailed off.

They will play another Round One winner in Round 2A which a bye into the quarter-finals up for grabs, while Sligo will meet a fellow opening-round loser in the last chance saloon of Round 2B.

Antrim also earned an away victory against Carlow after an eight-goal extra-time shoot-out at Cullen Park.

Ronan Boyle netted a first-half double to help the Saffrons into a 2-10 to 0-7 lead. Eoghan McCabe’s goal early in the second half pushed them 12 clear.

Carlow charged back with a Pádraig Bolger major, followed by Lee Walker’s penalty. Pat Shivers’ goal appeared to have stabilised Antrim, but it was they who required the late equaliser after Jamie Clarke nudged Carlow ahead. Joseph Finnegan sent them to extra-time, 4-16 to 2-22.

Ross McQuillan goaled, but Carlow eventually clawed them back as Conor Crowley levelled. Benen Kelly found the 92nd-minute winning goal for an epic 6-17 to 2-26 triumph.

Elsewhere, Laois sprinted away from Wicklow before coasting home for a 1-23 to 0-19 win in Portlaoise.

Evan O’Carroll scored 1-5 in the first half while goalkeeper Matthew Byron, added 0-4 from a long-range free and two 45s.

His counterpart, Mark Jackson, nailed three frees from outside the arc, but they never looked like reeling in Laois.

At Brewster Park, Fermanagh were 1-24 to 2-17 victors over Longford. Oisín O’Toole and Conor Love traded early goals as the Midlanders led 1-10 to 1-9 at half-time.

Dylan Farrell’s goal helped Longford to regain the lead approaching the final quarter, but they soon had Daniel Reynolds sinbinned.

Stephen McGullion’s orange flag sparked the Ernemen’s decisive five-point burst towards the finish.

Meanwhile London hit Waterford with four first-half goals before pulling away for a 17-point success at Fraher Field.

There was an element of fortune about early goals from Joe Gill and Shay Rafter before James Davis and David Gouldson hit the net for a lopsided 4-1 to 0-4 half-time scoreline.

Finbarr Crowley was their fifth goalscorer in the 70th minute to wrap up a 5-12 to 0-10 rout.

In Saturday’s fixtures, Offaly and Wexford had respective victories over Munster opposition.

The Faithful snapped a nine-game losing streak to beat Clare 1-17 to 1-14 in Ennis.

Dylan Hyland’s pair of two-pointers helped to construct a five-point half-time lead. That was soon wiped out by Cormac Murray’s goal and two-pointer.

Clare led by two, but Shane Tierney’s goal stopped the rot and Hyland leathered over five further points in the final quarter.

And Wexford were comfortable 2-19 to 1-11 winners at home to Limerick.

Two-pointers from a Darragh Brooks free and Ben Brosnan got the Modelmen off to a fast start. Mark McCarthy nicked a goal back before half-time to leave it 0-12 to 1-3.

But Wexford made the winning move with back-to-back goals within four minutes of the resumption from Liam O’Connor and Michael Kinsella. Limerick’s Darragh O’Hagan received a straight red card towards the finish.

Down host Leitrim in the remaining Round One fixture on Saturday.

The Round 2A and 2B draws will be held on Monday afternoon shortly after 1pm on the GAA+ YouTube channel.

Round One results

Clare 1-14 Offaly 1-17

Wexford 2-19 Limerick 1-11

Sligo 1-12 Tipperary 0-17

Carlow 2-26 Antrim 6-17 (AET)

Laois 1-23 Wicklow 0-19

Waterford 0-10 London 5-12

Fermanagh 1-24 Longford 2-17