Kerry overpower Cork while Waterford fight past Tipperary to set up Munster decider

Kerry’s Deirdre Kearney in action against Cork's Leah Hallihan during the Munster semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A sensational second-half performance, in which they outscored Cork by 1-9 to two points at a sun-soaked Fitzgerald Stadium, propelled Kerry to a Munster final against Waterford, who overcame a stubborn Tipperary side at Fraher Field.

Siofra O’Shea struck 1-3 and Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-3 as Kerry put a shell-shocked Cork to the sword.

Kerry played with a strong breeze in the first half and threatened early when a lightning move involving Ní Chonchúir and O’Shea saw Caoimhe Redmond produce a save from Leah McMahon, although the corner forward did follow up with a point.

It was then Cork’s turn to slice open the Kerry defence and Mary Ellen Bolger got down smartly to save from Rachel Leahy before Emma Cleary slotted the first of her two first-half points.

Kerry popped over two points on the trot through Niamh Carmody and a Jadyn Lucey punch over. Katie Quirke replied for Cork, but Ní Chonchuir did the same for Kerry at the other end with a monster effort in the 15th minute.

Then Cork took over and started running at Kerry. Points followed from Emma Cleary, and two Quirke frees before McMahon forced Richmond into her second solid save in the 23rd minute by way of reply.

Kerry rose again and, with the wind strengthening, hassled and harried Cork for all their worth, scoring the final three points of the half. Lucey with her second, and Kerry’s first in 14 minutes, was followed by Ní Chonchúir and an Anna Galvin punch over to see the hosts take a 0-7 to 0-6 lead in at the break.

A strong breeze blowing in Cork’s favour after the restart made no difference to the home side as they tagged on the first five points of the second half through the brilliant Ní Chonchúir, Emma Costello, O’Shea, and substitute Danielle O’Leary, her side’s eighth on the trot.

In the 46th minute came Kerry’s goal, when O’Shea sliced through the Cork defence before burying the ball to the back of the net.

Aishling O’Connell, O’Leary, O’Shea and McMahon raised further white flags before Cork finally troubled the scoreboard with two Quirke frees in the 57th minute.

It was all mere consolation, though, as Kerry strolled home to victory.

Meanwhile at Fraher Field, Waterford recorded a hard-fought win over Tipperary to reach the provincial decider.

The Déise played with a strong wind at their backs in the first half and went to the dressingrooms with a 0-5 to 0-3 half-time advantage.

Waterford, who were without captain Emma Murray after her move to Feelong to play in the AFWL, opened the scoring with a brace of Kellyann Hogan frees.

The visitors responded with two frees from Kirsty Crotty Ryan, but Waterford were back in front midway through the opening half when Hogan kicked a point and followed it up with a free.

Brid McMaugh extended Waterford’s lead with a score from play, but Tipperary put themselves in a strong position going into the second half when the lively Lauren Cunningham pointed from play in added time to leave two between the sides.

Cunnigham and Lauren McGregor swapped scores on the restart before Ryan levelled matters when she slotted over a free.

But McGregor, Eve Power, Clare Walsh, Hogan and Ruby Browne were on hand to add points for the home side to put them five in front.

Ana-Rose Kennedy pulled a point back for Tipperary in added time and then drew an excellent save by Katelyn Gardner, who tipped the ball round the post for a 45.