Cork composure piles yet more agony on Waterford

Munster SHC: Waterford 0-25 Cork 1-26

The agonies continue. For the third time in the championship Waterford pushed the fight into stoppage time without getting what they needed. There may be a far-fetched combination of results that will keep them alive going to the Gaelic Grounds for the final round, but that might be a mirage too.

Cork have one foot in the provincial final now and with six points already banked, they are certain to qualify from Munster at least. They didn’t play with the kind of fluency that has characterised their best days over the last couple of years, but they were composed down the stretch when the game was in the balance and they met force with force.

Cork have traded some exuberance for pragmatism and that served them well on a night like this. There was a 45-minute period in the middle of the game when they didn’t lead and there were no guarantees about the outcome. Waterford did enough in the middle third to stymie Cork’s running game and as long as the scoring was tit-for-tat, Waterford gave themselves a puncher’s chance.

The game finally turned on a contentious black-card penalty, the second of the evening. Alan Connolly was brought down by Jack Fagan and Mark Coleman sent Billy Nolan the wrong way from the penalty. That put Cork four points clear on the hour mark, 1-23 to 0-22, the biggest gap between the teams at any stage of the game.

Cork's Alan Connolly ended the game with nine points to his account. Photograph: Inpho

To their credit, Waterford stiffened their resolve, and with 14 men, they charged at Cork again. They desperately needed a goal, though, and it so nearly arrived with four minutes remaining. Peter Hogan turned his man and fired a fierce shot that Patrick Collins deflected brilliantly from close range.

A couple of Dessie Hutchinson frees brought the margin back to two points in the last minute of normal time, but they didn’t have any more bullets to fire. Just as they had done against Limerick a fortnight ago, Cork managed the endgame with a couple of soothing points.

When Waterford reflect on the game they will know that the first half was too expensive. The sides were level 11 times in that period, but Waterford were playing with such a stiff breeze that one of Nolan’s puck-outs carried all the way to Collins in the Cork goal. The home team needed to build a cushion, but instead they led by just a point at the break, 0-14 to 0-13.

To add to their discomfort they lost three players to injury in the first half; from their defence, Ian Kenny and Iarlaith Daly left the field in quick succession early in the second quarter and then in first-half stoppage time Stephen Bennett went over on his knee in the act of shooting.

Bennett had scored 4-22 in their other championship games this year and his loss was incalculable. He walked to the dressingroom at half time with the aid of crutches.

Cork's Brian Hayes in action against Waterford's Iarlaith Daly. Photograph: Inpho

On top of all that they failed to manage Brian Hayes. By half-time the Cork full forward had scored six points from play and made the assist for two other scores.

Hayes was also fouled for a penalty a couple of minutes before half-time which resulted in a black card for Mark Fitzgerald, the Waterford captain. Connolly’s penalty, though, was saved by the outstanding Nolan, getting down low to his left.

In Fitzgerald’s 10-minute absence Paddy Leavey was the fourth Waterford player to try his hand on Hayes. Ultimately, nothing worked. By the end Hayes had racked up seven points and three assists and he tormented Waterford.

Unusually, Cork’s full-forward line didn’t come up with a goal, but they delivered 13 points from play and young William Buckley was nearly as good as he had been against Tipperary on his debut, consistently getting his hand on the ball and linking the play.

Waterford had to work harder for their scores. On the inside line, Hutchinson never threatened to cut loose, and even before his injury, Bennett had struggled to make an impact. Having committed 22 misses against Tipperary they had just seven here, including no wides in the second half.

But even with those extraordinary levels of economy, they came up well short of 30 points, which is the baseline target for all the elite teams now. Calum Lyons and Jack Prendergast were terrific in the half-forward line, and Jamie Barron had magical spells of influence.

Hutchinson forced a save from Collins in the first half, but it was an hour before they threatened another goal. In the meantime, Cork carved out half a dozen chances and half-chances. Hayes and Connolly both put shots wide early in the second half and by then Nolan had made a terrific interception from a Buckley cross.

Séamus Harnedy and Robbie O’Flynn both made a difference for Cork off the bench and they had a hand in the two scores that made the game safe in stoppage time. The long march continues.

WATERFORD: B Nolan, I Kenny, M Fitzgerald, A O’Neill, J Fagan, P Leavy, I Daly, S Mackey (0-2), J Barron (0-3), S Walsh (0-2), J Prendergast (0-2), C Lyons (0-3), D Hutchinson (0-8, 7f), Stephen Bennett (0-2f), K Mahony (0-3). Subs: C Keane for Kenny (20 mins), Shane Bennett for Daly (22), P Hogan for Stephen Bennett (35+1), M Kiely for Mahony (64), D Lyons for Mackey (65).

CORK: P Collins, N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue, E Downey, T O’Mahony, M Coleman (1-0 pen), T O’Connell, D Fitzgibbon (0-3, 1f), D Healy, S Barrett (0-1), H O’Connor (0-2), A Connolly (0-9, 6f), W Buckley (0-3), B Hayes (0-7). Subs: R O’Flynn for O’Connor (51 mins), C O’Brien for Downey (55), S Harnedy (0-1) for Healy (60), P Power for Connolly (69).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).