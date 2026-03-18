Ireland in good nick ahead of the Nations Championship

Stuart McCloskey with his son Kasper after Ireland won the Triple Crown by beating Scotland last Saturday. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Getty Images

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Gordon D’Arcy doffs his cap to Andy Farrell’s squad who, he says, can take enormous pride from the Six Nations campaign just ended. “Written off before a ball was kicked,” they spent five weekends reminding themselves, and anyone watching, “exactly what that jersey means”. Once again, Farrell “demonstrated his quality as a manager of people and performances”, his team improving in key areas and new talent emerging. They are, then, in good nick ahead of this summer’s Nations Championship.

Nathan Johns analyses the trends that saw Ireland turn their campaign around after that opening day humbling by France, among them a defence that produced more tackles than any other team in the tournament. Stuart McCloskey’s “truly exceptional all-round campaign” was a key factor too.

Johnny Watterson brings news that four of Farrell’s squad - Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier and Bundee Aki - have extended their contracts with the IRFU, but James Lowe’s future is still to be decided.

Johnny also talks to Leinster’s Brian Deeny ahead of Saturday’s URC meeting with Glasgow, the Wexford man’s focus firmly fixed on rugby having started his sporting life playing Gaelic football and hurling.

On the schools’ front, Blackrock and St Mary’s must meet again after drawing their Leinster Schools Final in Tallaght on Tuesday, but a late, late try from David Nelson gave Campbell College their first Ulster triumph since 2018.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning previews the finale of the National Football League season, outlining who needs what in each of the four divisions. Twenty-six of the 32 teams have something to play for so while “the competition might not be perfect, it’s certainly competitive”.

The Waterford hurlers’ league campaign was, well, less than perfect, their relegation to Division 1B solidifying their label as a “yo-yo” team. Seán Moran looks at the shape they’re in as they turn their thoughts to the Championship.

For the third time in four seasons, St Kieran’s College are All-Ireland Senior A colleges hurling champions after their victory over Presentation College Athenry yesterday, while Will Scahill’s 63rd-minute point saw Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar triumph in football’s Hogan Cup final against Tralee CBS.

And in athletics, Ian O’Riordan talks to former Irish 800m record holder David Matthews about the medal prospects of Mark English at that distance in the World Indoor Championships. He already has five European medals to his name, two outdoors and three indoors, can he make it a sixth?

TV Watch: You have another batch of Champions League round of 16 second legs to choose from today, including Barcelona (1) v Newcastle (1) (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 2, 5.45pm), and at 8pm, Liverpool (0) v Galatasaray (1) (RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 1) and Tottenham (2) v Atletico Madrid (5) (Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 3).

Liverpool, need it be said, could do with a win to lift the gloom that’s hanging over Anfield, Arne Slot saying he must have “done a lot of things wrong” for the fans to boo their team, as they did at the end of Sunday’s draw with Spurs.