Brian Deeny: From Wexford football dreams to Leinster lock

Growing up in Wexford, Brian Deeny’s attentions were turned mainly by football and hurling.

Aged 26, he wasn’t around when the county won the 1996 All-Ireland hurling final against Limerick, but as a young player of both codes in midfield with his school St Peter’s College and club St John’s Volunteers, Deeny’s sporting pathway is paved with Gaelic games memories.

Winning a Leinster schools senior football title, he grew up dreaming of playing football for Wexford, not rugby for Leinster. Now, he is grateful for finally landing where he has.

“George O’Connor [Wexford All-Ireland winner in ‘96], I remember him coming around to school,” says Deeny. “To me, that’s the be all and end all.

“Yeah, I feel like you never get to forget that Dancing at the Crossroads, that whole thing. It’s really built into the Wexford culture now. And even in 2008, when the footballers got to the All-Ireland semi-final and stuff ... Mattie Forde would coach me in minors.

“I played both, but mainly football. Not hurling as much. Unfortunately, the footballers maybe aren’t as good as they once were, but I think they’re building back.”

As strong a pull as the GAA was, when rugby arrived via junior club Wexford Wanderers and later Clontarf, it bit hard and for Deeny there was no wanting to turn back.

Now his week-to-week challenges under Leo Cullen are how to navigate the competitive secondrow. Two times World Cup winner RG Snyman and Ireland internationals Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are among the players also wanting to get starts this weekend against Glasgow and again on April 5th for the Champions Cup round of 16 against Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster's RG Snyman is replaced by Brian Deeny against Munster in Croke Park last year. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

“We had a conversation with RG [Snyman],” says Deeny. “I’m already trying to take something out of him and trying to bring that into my game and trying to get better at the things that I’m not as good at and then get better at the things I am good at.

“I think there’s a multitude of things I can maybe work on. I’m never going to be happy where I’m at. I want to keep getting better. I think the way to be a good secondrow is being as physical as you can possibly be.

“Don’t get tired of trying to make that better, making it more of a part of my game. At the moment, I think I’m quite good and I’m nice physically in defence. I just need to work on a little bit more in attack maybe, good hands and stuff, but maybe just focusing on being a bit more destructive in the carry.”

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This week’s focus for Leinster is on Glasgow in Scotstoun on Saturday [kick-off 5.30pm] in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The match is sharpened considerably by the 8-7 defeat in poor conditions last time out against Cardiff in Wales.

Leinster, fourth on the table to Glasgow’s first place, represent a serious challenge to the Scottish side, although, there is uncertainty over which Scottish players from the team that lost to Ireland at the weekend will play.

With the international players also flooding back into Leinster, Cullen has a mix and match week depending on the individual workloads throughout the Six Nations campaign.

It is in weekends like these, where McCarthy may be rested, while Ryan is injured, that Deeny sees some opportunity.

[ Leinster schools final: Blackrock and St Mary’s clash in overdue pairingOpens in new window ]

“Now there’s 14 games in a row, so it’s going to be a heavy chunk of the season, but I actually quite like that game on game, to be honest,” he says.

“I have massive respect for them [Glasgow], because they’re a great squad and they won the URC two years ago. It just so happened last year at the end of the season we played them three times in a short period of time.

“We know each other very well, played a lot of games against each other. Their fans will be quite vocal over there. They’ve got a lot of British and Irish Lions in their squad as well. You wouldn’t take it lightly going over there.”

Nobody ever does, least of all a Leinster lock with eyes on the bigger picture.