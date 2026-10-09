Katie Taylor named Sportswoman of the Month for September

The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman Award for September: Katie Taylor (Boxing)

It was back in early 2005 that an email came in from a man we’ll call only Mick, lest he find himself admonished. “Have you done anything on this Katie Taylor girl yet, Ireland’s first female boxer? She’s a full Irish soccer international too, great looking moth.” Mick signed off by forecasting that we’d hear plenty about her in the future.

He wasn’t wrong, of course. Although he didn’t get it quite right when he said Taylor was Ireland’s “first female boxer”; the likes of Deirdre Gogarty would be entitled to say “hello?” And, if you don’t mind, we’ll stay out of the “great looking moth” discussion.

But back then – hands up – we knew Taylor more for her football, her name first popping up when she won the Wicklow Schoolboy Player of the Year award. That they had no category to accommodate schoolgirls couldn’t but make you smile. Then again, there were few categories into which Taylor fit for much of the early part of her sporting career(s), so she just went about creating them.

It was a couple of months later that our Sportswoman of the Year judges selected her for the May 2005 award, the first of 20 – 20! – she has won down the years.

That month, she became the first Irish woman to win a gold medal at the European Boxing Championships in Norway when, at the age of 18, she beat Finland’s Eva Wahlström in the 60kg lightweight final.

To be honest, some of us still didn’t see any future in women’s boxing, so hoped that she’d focus on her football. She was, after all, looking decidedly promising on that front, being named the 2005 FAI Under-19 Player of the Year. A couple of years later she was offered a trial by Arsenal, then the behemoths of the women’s game in England. She turned the offer down, she had other plans. And you know how that went.

We’d love to think that there’s nothing she values more than the record five Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year awards she received, but we’ll concede that she might rank that Olympic gold medal and multiple world titles marginally above them.

And perhaps above them all she’d rank that magical night in Croke Park.

Katie Taylor celebrates after beating Flora Pili in her final fight at Croke Park. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

September was yet another month when our sportswomen excelled on the international stage, among them Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly, who won their fourth consecutive time-trial at the World Para Cycling Championships; sisters Lisa and Aoife O’Rourke, who both took gold at the European Boxing Championships; and Róisín Ní Ríain, who collected three medals at the European Para Swimming Championships.

As we always say in these circumstances, at any other time those names would have been certainties for the roll of honour, but how do you overlook a night when 80,000 people filled the stadium of Taylor’s dreams to see her wrap up her remarkable career?

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It was the largest attendance ever recorded for a sporting event headlined by an individual sportswoman, the occasion drawing an audience of 1.6 million on RTÉ – bigger even than the 2026 World Cup final.

“Croke Park has never seen a night like it,” our Malachy Clerkin wrote. “The love for Katie Taylor bounced off the stadium roof in a way that would be hard to fathom for any other Irish sportsperson. The crowd came to see her finish her career as the greatest to ever do it. She didn’t disappoint.”

For the 20th and last time, then, Katie Taylor is our Sportswoman of the Month.

Previous monthly winners – December: Lauren Walsh (Golf); January: Michelle Clarke (Basketball); February: Sarah Lavin (Athletics); March: Kate O’Connor (Athletics); April: Eve McMahon (Sailing); May: Siobhán Rutledge (Horse racing); June: Caitlin Hayes (Soccer); July: Beth Coulter (Golf); August: Ellen Walshe (swimming) and Margaret Cremen (rowing).