Jamison Gibson-Park one of four Ireland players to agree new contracts

Jamison Gibson-Park has put pen to paper on a two-year deal up until the end of the 2027/28 season. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The IRFU have announced four contract extensions for senior Irish players with Connacht’s Bundee Aki and the Leinster trio of Dan Sheehan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier all committing for one, two and three year agreements.

Connacht’s Aki has signed a new one-year contract extension, Leinster duo van der Flier and Gibson-Park have put pen to paper on two-year deals up until the end of the 2027/28 season and hooker Sheehan has committed his future to Ireland and Leinster for a further three years until the end of the 2028/29 campaign.

The deal secures the futures of the key players as Ireland head coach Andy Farrell builds his squad towards 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Speaking after the deals were announced, IRFU performance director David Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce that Bundee, Jamison, Dan and Josh have agreed to extend their contracts in Ireland. They are outstanding professionals who continue to deliver at the highest levels for their provinces and their country.”

Farrell added: “You cannot underestimate the outstanding contributions of these four players to Irish rugby over many years. That they see their futures here is a significant boost, which I have no doubt will delight Ireland supporters around the world. They are all key leaders who put their bodies on the line time and time again in reaching the highest standards on the field.

“All four players are a pleasure to work with and have played key roles throughout the recent Men’s Six Nations. In congratulating Bundee, Jamison, Dan and Josh on their new contracts, we look forward to seeing them progress in Ireland in the months and years to come.”