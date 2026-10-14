Waterford family’s deaths in petrol bomb attack linked to local drugs gang, gardaí believe

Philip and Kim English died in a house fire in Waterford in the early hours of October 13th. Photograph: Facebook

The murders of Philip and Kim English and two of their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (8) in a petrol bombing attack on their home is linked to recent violence they were subjected to by a local drugs gang, gardaí believe.

Two other children were rescued from the burning house but were in critical condition in the children’s hospital in Crumlin, Dublin on Tuesday. They were described locally as “a lovely family”.

The Irish Times understands the English family was hoping to leave the property as part of a council transfer as they felt unsafe.

Philip and Kim English who died in a house fire in Waterford in the early hours of October 13th. Photograph: Facebook

It is understood neighbours heard the fire and alerted the emergency services. A number of local people tried to intervene as they could see the children trapped inside, though the smoke and heat was overwhelming. They urged the couple, who were trapped upstairs, to throw the children out the windows to them.

The family’s home, on the Birchwood estate, just south of Waterford city, had been attacked before, most recently last month when a petrol bomb was thrown at their car. The attack yesterday just after 5am involved a petrol bomb thrown at the front door, which caused the family home to be engulfed in flames.

Gardaí carried out searches in the Waterford area on Tuesday night and it’s understood that they have identified a number of suspects in the murder investigation.

Firefighters depart the scene of the overnight fire in the Birchwood estate in Waterford City, Waterford. Photograph: PA Wire

Though the investigation is at an early stage, gardaí suspect Philip English had taken on a drug debt incurred by an associate in an effort to keep him safe. However, gardaí strongly suspect the local crime gang which was owed money targeted the family yesterday morning, and was also behind last month’s attack.

An arson attack in the nearby area in recent weeks, as well as threats made on social media, are also believed to be part of the campaign of drug-related intimidation.

More than three years ago the couple’s car was destroyed when paint was thrown over it outside the house on Birch Avenue. However, it was unclear if that attack, in August, 2023, was directly linked to the four murders.

[ Waterford house fire: Family targeted had suffered other vandalism attacks in recent yearsOpens in new window ]

President Catherine Connolly led tributes to the victims on Tuesday, saying she joined those “who have expressed such shock following the horrific killing of a couple and two of their children”.

She described the murders as “an appalling attack”, adding her thoughts were with the two children in hospital and urging anyone with information to come forward.

View of the back of the house at the scene of the house fire in Birchwood estate, Waterford. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil the “thoughts and prayers of everybody in this Dáil and across Government are with the family, with the community, the wider community in Waterford, and also with the first responders”.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has condemned the arson attack, adding he had spoken to Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly about the attack.

“I am confident those responsible for this brutal and heinous act will be brought to justice to face the full rigour of the law,” he said.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, said the English children “should have been going to school today” but, instead, two had died and two were critical despite the “heroic efforts” of local people to save them.

[ Gardaí investigate as four people die in fire at house in Waterford cityOpens in new window ]

Sacred Heart Family Resource Centre, a community centre which the children attended, has paid tribute to the “much loved” family. It said it was “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of the attack.

Chief Supt Anthony Pettit, of the Waterford and Kilkenny division, said gardaí believed the house was “attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately”.

Gardaí were “appealing to any person who has information on this multiple murder and arson attack to speak with investigating members”. The investigation was being aided by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the force’s serious crimes squad.