Wicklow’s Lara Gillespie claims silver medal at UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai

Ireland's Lara Gillespie won silver in the scratch race at the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Lara Gillespie has finished inches short of winning another rainbow jersey at the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai, just edged out in the final push for the line in the scratch race by Dutch star Lorena Wiebes.

The 10km bunch race was effectively decided on the last of the 40 laps, after Wiebes first launched her powerful finishing sprint, with only Gillespie in hot pursuit. Although the Irish rider made up ground around the final bend, Wiebes held on to strike gold by less than half a wheel length.

It was the third successive title in this event for the 27-year-old Wiebes, who had also got the better of Gillespie by the closest of margins in the final two sprint stages of the Tour of Chongming Island last weekend.

A year on from becoming the first Irish woman to claim a UCI world title in any event, winning the elimination race, the 25-year-old Gillespie adds a silver medal to her collection, having also won a European title early last year.

She will next take on the onium on Friday, a combination of four events, where Wiebes is also the defending champion.

Gillespie had arrived at the Shanghai Velodrome on Chongming Island with confidence soaring, and although riding Wiebes close the line once again, the experience of the Dutch rider was enough to see her collect her now fourth rainbow jersey.

It also makes it a 10th second-place finish for Gillespie this season – along with two victories – after also finishing second in the omnium at the Three Days of Aigle in Switzerland earlier this month.

The Wicklow rider will also take on Sunday’s points race, which covers 25km, having won bronze in that event in 2024.

Earlier, in the team pursuit preliminary qualifying round, the quartet of Fiona Mangan, Emma Jeffers, Aoife O’Brien and Esther Wong finished in 16th place, clocking 4:27.239, the fastest qualifiers being Great Britain, who clocked 4:08.055.

Aoife O’Brien is the next of the Irish riders in action, returning to her best after an injury-dented 2025, and focusing on the elimination race (11.30am. Thursday).