Gordon D’Arcy: Lessons from Ireland’s heart-stopping Six Nations campaign

In 2007, I sat in a hotel in the centre of Rome watching a title-chasing France struggle past Scotland on the final night of the Six Nations. Earlier that day, we had played some cracking rugby in beating Italy.

Denis Hickie’s prematch speech provided the catalyst for our bells and whistles performance. We thought France’s coronation a fait accompli. He reminded us to enjoy our time in the jersey, to make the most of it and to never forget why we play the game. Denis retired later that year.

Those words resonated increasingly as I got older. On that day in Rome, a flurry of late tries, two of which were scored by the hosts, saw us come up short, agonisingly, for outright honours. We lost the Six Nations title to France on points difference. Elvis Vermeulen’s try nudged the French over the line.

Regrets, there were a few. For me, it was the one Six Nations that got away. Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad won’t carry the same level of regret. The pre-tournament consensus from outside the bubble was for a third or fourth place finish given trips to Paris and London. And yet Ireland came within a whisker of the title, albeit it would have been down to France throwing it away.

This Irish side fought bloody hard for their Triple Crown. In 2004, I had a similar experience. Mauled on the opening weekend in Paris, followed by four consecutive wins to seal a Triple Crown, including a final-day victory over Scotland.

Farrell’s squad can take enormous pride from the campaign. It may not carry the glitz of a Grand Slam or an outright championship, but I believe this is an important trophy for the players and coaches, given what they have been trying to build over recent months.

In any team, corporate or sporting, evolution rarely follows a linear upward trajectory. For change to stick, there need to be moments along the way that serve as reference points, markers a group can return to under pressure. I had Harlequins (2009) and the All Blacks (2013), different outcomes but important growth spurts.

Ireland have some tough assignments in the summer, taking on the Wallabies and Japan in Australia and New Zealand at Eden Park but they will do so in decent fettle. The gap between the performance at the start and the end of the Six Nations is a net positive. Improvements have been made in key areas, with room to grow in others, all under the umbrella of silverware.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell celebrates with Jamison Gibson-Park. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Farrell has again demonstrated his quality as a manager of people and performances. Where others, England head coach Steve Borthwick chief among them, selected in a knee jerk fashion, Farrell used selection as a motivational tool, promoting genuine competition without destabilising the group.

[ Jamison Gibson-Park one of four Ireland players to agree new contractsOpens in new window ]

There was no bad option between Tommy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale on the wing. Nick Timoney and Josh van der Flier kept raising the bar. The net beneficiary is the team.

While a few eyebrows were raised when Darragh Murray was preferred to Edwin Edogbo, giving two young secondrows a taste of Test rugby makes complete sense when selection is being used as a spur rather than a panic button. They will return to their provinces hungry, knowing precisely what the next level demands.

The type of rugby being played across the tournament contributed to the frenetic, compelling nature of this Six Nations. In their 12-match winning sequence, England were the team best adapted to the new kicking and escorting rules.

We saw a shift as teams were better prepared to defend immediately after the kick contest, making the transition phase less decisive than anticipated. France and Scotland led the way with their attacking ambition, but both were exposed on the other side of the ball.

Fabien Galthié’s decision to stock the French pack with hybrid players was a fascinating tactical gamble, though the question of whether they can win a World Cup knockout match against the likes of South Africa with five backrow players and a set piece that has creaked at times remains very much open to question.

Scotland’s tight five struggled to sustain the required intensity over 80 minutes against Ireland. A frustrated Finn Russell needed front-foot ball that his forwards failed to consistently deliver.

The need to win matches curtailed Ireland’s attacking progress a little, but what we did see in flashes was genuinely exciting. Jamison Gibson-Park, Stuart McCloskey and Jamie Osborne showed what this attack can look like when the continuity flows, particularly in transition, where Ireland looked difficult to contain.

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey passes despite teh efforts of Tom Jordan of Scotland. Photograph: Inpho/Nick Elliott

My instinct is we should not abandon what has served us well. Two of our opening three tries against Scotland came from our traditional attack, a smart lineout variation that caught the Scots defending the wrong space, and a maul try that Irish hookers have been executing for years.

We will never play like France, nor should we aspire to, but if we can get our players more comfortable keeping the ball alive, through offloads before and after contact, it can complement, rather than replace the parts of the game we have revived.

That is perhaps the most fitting note to end on. Hickie spoke in that Italian hotel not about tactics or titles, but about the privilege of the jersey and the responsibility that comes with it. This Ireland squad, written off before a ball was kicked, have spent five weekends reminding themselves, and anyone watching, exactly what that jersey means.

The Triple Crown success, the pride in wearing the shirt, was brought about by a collective stubbornness that doesn’t show up in highlight reels.

The summer series that follows is a different opportunity entirely. Results in the southern hemisphere matter but they are not the ultimate measure of this squad.

The Six Nations prize money has been banked. Farrell and his coaches have the breathing room to be a little more experimental, to develop and test the continuity game in conditions and against defences that will demand something different.

There’s a chance to hand game time to players who were knocking on the door these past weeks, and to see, without the anxiety of a title race, just how far this group can push the boundaries in playing patterns. Some of those experiments will fail. That is entirely the point.

Lessons learned in Sydney and Auckland will matter far more than the scoreboard ever will. Ireland go south not to conquer, but to grow. And right now, that feels like exactly the right ambition.

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