Lisandro Martinez launches scathing attack on Manchester United’s leadership

Lisandro Martinez called out Manchester United’s lack of ambition as the defender doubled down on his withering criticism of the club’s hierarchy.

Michael Carrick’s 10 men fell to a 2-0 loss at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday but the only talking point afterwards revolved around a player nicknamed “The Butcher” wielding his cleaver.

Martinez criticised United’s director of football Jason Wilcox for a lack of summer transfer business during an interview with Prime Video.

But the Argentina international did not stop there as the outspoken centre-back reiterated his stance when speaking to former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel on CBS Sports.

“We are trying to be positive and trying to be honest,” Martinez said. “We have to change, we have to do more because I think we are capable to do better.

“We have the players and, yeah, we expect but also, for sure, when you watch the television and you watch the games, you see the players and the manager and you point the finger, which is right.

“We take the responsibility but also as a club I expect more, you know. I expect more. I’m not going to close my mouth.

“I expect more. We need more and we need more ambition. We need to talk more about winning the Champions League, to talk about winning the Premier League in terms of other things.”

When Schmeichel pointed out that it was only October, the frustrated United defender said: “Yeah, but every season we are talking the same thing.”

After the 1999 treble winner interjected to say clubs did not win or lose anything at this stage of a campaign, Martinez said: “No, no for sure. For sure. But if we don’t say the truth, nothing will change.”

Martinez’s interviews will dominate the build-up to Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League trip to rivals Leeds as pressure mounts on Carrick.

The 28-year-old suggested there should also be focus on the Ineos-led boardroom as United travel to West Yorkshire with their worst points tally after six games since 1986 and fresh from a fruitless night in Spain.

United reacted well after falling behind inside a minute to an avoidable Pablo Barrios goal, with Atleti substitute Ademola Lookman completing a 2-0 win shortly after Leny Yoro was sent off.

“I think the belief, the energy [are issues],” Martinez said. “We are not playing well as a team. You can see the disconnection.

“We can’t do sometimes three, four passes together and the body language. We miss some chances and we are negative.

“And, yeah, when you play against these teams, especially in Champions League, you can’t miss [the] opportunity and you can’t concede in the first minute the goal we concede and, yeah, that’s it.”

Asked whether the disconnect he mentioned was down to a lack of confidence, fitness or understanding, the United defender said: “Yeah, for sure the confidence and also the rotation in the team, you know.

“Because we have many, many games and you have to rotate players and, for me, we don’t have the best squad at the moment compared with other top teams.” - PA