Andy Farrell names his Ireland side to face France

So now we know the identity of the 15 men who will start for Ireland in that rather daunting Six Nations opener in the Stade de France on Thursday evening. And there are plenty of changes to mull over too, Jacob Stockdale replacing James Lowe on the wing while Cian Prendergast will start alongside brother Sam for the first time. Tadhg Furlong misses out through injury, Thomas Clarkson taking his place, while Jeremy Loughman will make his first Irish appearance in two years.

It will, Gerry believes, be Andy Farrell’s “most challenging campaign” yet, a combination of factors - a heavy Lions workload for a large Irish contingent, France and England both at home to Ireland, and a lengthy injury list - likely to ensure that. Dan Sheehan isn’t fazed by that challenge, though, and he’s especially savouring the prospect of that opening game in his “favourite away stadium”, the Stade de France.

Nathan Johns, meanwhile, picks out what he feels will be the key stat in this year’s tournament: “rucks per try”. He talks to Bordeaux Bègles attack coach Noel McNamara about where Ireland need to sharpen up in that department.

Owen Doyle, driven mad again by over-chatty officials, addresses several issues in his column, among them is concern over the continuing verbal abuse of officials. “Stuart Lancaster has a serious issue to address here,” he says of the Connacht coach, “and Andy Farrell knows very well that he must also call a halt”, Ireland no saints either.

Our GAA crew pick out five things they learned from the weekend’s action, Malachy Clerkin especially enamoured with the chocolate biscuits served up in Ballyshannon during the clash of Donegal and Kerry. Gordon Manning, meanwhile, reflects on Dublin’s “lacklustre” start to 2026, Ger Brennan clearly overseeing a team in transition, Dublin’s women in need of a pick-me-up too after their 13 point defeat by Meath on Monday.

In racing, Brian O’Connor reports on yet another memorable Dublin Racing Festival for Willie Mullins, the trainer landing a 1-2-3 in the Irish Gold Cup, Fact To File, brilliantly ridden by Mark Walsh, triumphing. Walsh is back in action again today, taking over from Jack Kennedy on Oldschool Outlaw in the Grade Three feature at Fairyhouse.

And in his Different Strokes column, Philip Reid hears Justin Rose talk of his dream of completing a career Grand Slam. There’s a long way to go for the 45-year-old, mind you, so far his 2013 US Open success the only major on his CV.

TV Watch: Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final this evening, Arsenal leading 3-2 from the first leg (UTV, 8pm), and at the same time, Barcelona kick off away to Albacete in the Copa Del Rey (Premier Sports 1).