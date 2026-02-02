Dublin’s lacklustre league start a sign of a team in transition

Perhaps the only surprise at Dublin’s lacklustre start to 2026 is that it hasn’t really come as much of a surprise at all.

Nonetheless, these are concerning times for Dublin supporters. Not that the Dubs won’t be competitive this season, it’s more that nobody is really expecting them to hoover up another raft of All-Irelands any time soon. The dial has moved.

What now is a satisfactory season for Dublin?

As Tim Booth once sung: “If I hadn’t seen such riches, I could live with being poor”.

It was an issue Ger Brennan seemed to be raising during his post-match interview in Castlebar on Sunday. Does the fire still rage as ferociously as it once did within the soul of Dublin players with a couple of Celtic Crosses knocking around in their gear bags?

“If a guy has done what he’s done over the last couple of years, it’s probably decision time for a couple of guys in terms of what they want to do,” said Brennan.

We can only surmise, but it felt like Brennan was challenging some of his players: “How much do you really want this?”

There is an understanding among most Dublin supporters that Brennan is overseeing a period of transition. Yes, all teams are constantly in some state of change but there is a real sense in the capital that a new team is now being built in what is a post-dominance age.

Brennan – and Dessie Farrell before him – has introduced several new players in a bid to reinvigorate the squad. And while it would be unfair to judge players who have only made their debuts this year, in general those introduced in recent seasons simply have not been at the level of the players they’ve replaced.

Bit by bit, the talent and leadership drain has chipped away at the overall depth of the squad.

Brennan has used the opening two league games to give game time to several players, handing competitive debuts to Eoin Kennedy, Robert Shaw, Jack Lundy, Kevin Stephenson and Páidí White.

Over the course of the two matches – defeats to Donegal and Mayo – Dublin have used 25 players.

Cork’s Paul Walsh and Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne of Dublin. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

But speaking in Castlebar on Sunday, Brennan said he will be cutting the panel ahead of Dublin’s fixture against Monaghan on February 14th.

Dublin’s high-wire act of blooding players and remaining competitive sees that game take on the shape of a relegation four-pointer as Monaghan are also two losses down.

Brennan looked at over 130 players from 36 clubs during the winter. He asked clubs across the capital to nominate players for trials and held a regional tournament to try unearth undiscovered talent. At this stage, he knows what he has, or hasn’t, got at his disposal.

The Ballyboden contingent – including Colm Basquel – are expected to return to the squad shortly, while Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne will add some much-needed size to the middle of the field when he gets back in blue.

Indeed, a lack of size, physicality and aggression in that middle eight could prove to be a more long-term problem for Dublin.

It was a very pointed move by Brennan to take off his two starting midfielders before half-time on Sunday. Ethan Dunne was whipped off after only 21 minutes, while Brian Howard followed 10 minutes later. In between those changes, wing forward Killian McGinnis got the curly finger.

“Mayo were outworking us in all of those areas,” remarked Brennan. “We couldn’t afford to leave it go until the half.”

It is not the first time Brennan has displayed a ruthlessness – he made three half-time changes in their league opener against Donegal, with two of those players operating in that “middle eight” sector, Shaw and Tom Lahiff.

It was noticeable that from the moment Ciarán Kilkenny entered the fray in Castlebar, he was Evan Comerford’s preferred target for long kickouts.

With Stephen Cluxton now part of the coaching team, Comerford looks set to get a prolonged spell between the posts for Dublin.

He got his first six kickouts away safely on Sunday and one delivery to Kilkenny in the second half was simply outstanding – hitting the Castleknock man on the run like a quarterback landing the ball in the hands of a wide receiver on his way to a touchdown.

However, there were three interceptions from Comerford’s restarts in the first half – two of which created goal chances for Mayo, though the Dublin goalkeeper did foil those efforts.

Dublin's Con O’Callaghan is challenged by Ciarán Moore of Donegal. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

And if Dublin once boasted the best goalkeeper in the game, they also once possessed the most formidable half-back line in football during that period, when James McCarthy, Cian O’Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey and more recently John Small were dominant players.

But while Nathan Doran has looked solid at centre back over the last fortnight, Dublin have started four different wing backs as they try to stumble upon a strong combination in that area.

Comparing this team to the all-conquering six-in-a-row side is unfair but that is the bar of Dublin’s recent history.

So, given the uncertainty around the starting 15 right now, Brennan could have done without two key players, Lee Gannon (pec) and Theo Clancy (ankle), picking up injuries.

The glue to all of this remains Con O’Callaghan. He was named to start in Castlebar but picked up a hamstring strain and did not feature.

Dublin scored just 2-9 against Mayo, and over the course of the entire second half managed just four scores.

Against Donegal the previous week, only two of Dublin’s starting forwards scored – O’Callaghan and Paddy Small. They are a different animal with O’Callaghan spearheading the attack.

And chances are we will see a much different Dublin team in two weeks – because for all involved it feels like a victory is required to get the season rolling.

“Listen, we could name 19 fellas that could play this week [against Mayo] and could have played last week [against Donegal] with All-Ireland medals in their pockets and you may have been closer to winning those games,” said Brennan on Sunday.

“But if you’re looking at what Donegal had out last week and the couple of guys they have to bring in and what Mayo had today, they don’t have a whole lot left to bring in. If you look at where we’re at in terms of potential for growth, I think the graph is certainly in our favour.”

Time will tell.