Dermot Weld ignores French focus to try to break his duck in Canada with Purview

Purview will line up for the $750,000 Grade One Canadian International. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dermot Weld will try to tick Canada in his long list of top-flight global success when Purview lines up for Grade One action in Woodbine on Saturday night.

The focus closer to home may be on Longchamp and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe bonanza but outside the box thinking has always been at the heart of Weld’s pioneering approach to world racing.

The Curragh trainer remains the only European trainer to win a leg of the US Triple Crown and the impact of his benchmark Melbourne Cup victory with Vintage Crop still reverberates on the world scene. There have been Group One victories too throughout Europe.

Purview is one of just seven lining up for the $750,000 Grade One Canadian International off at 10.30pm Irish time. Colin Keane’s commitments in Europe means Chris Hayes travels to Toronto to ride.

Aidan O’Brien twice won the International with Joshua Tree (2010) and Ballingarry (2002) but Weld’s sole previous attempt saw Grey Swallow hit the frame in 2005 only to be disqualified.

Purview disappointed in last month’s Irish Champions Festival when only third to Arabian Crown in the Kiltiernan Stakes. The pair renew rivalry at Woodbine while the other European raider is AMO Racing’s Ancient Egypt.

Keane’s primary weekend focus is on Kalpana in the Arc but he’s got another prolific Group One winner to look forward to in Saturday’s BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Blue Bolt was won her last three top-flight starts in three different countries and is sure to be a short price to stretch that hot streak.

Tipperary trainer Paddy Twomey is taking her on again through with City Of Memphis who was a clear runner-up to Blue Bolt in last month’s Matron Stakes.

“Blue Bolt has just been brilliant this year and you’d have to say that her last run in the Matron was probably a career-best,” said Keane.

In Ireland, the traditional highlights of Tipperary’s mixed black-type card on Arc-day are spread around the weekend as building work continues there.

The jumps highlights are at Gowran on Saturday where the renamed Grade Two PWC Danoli Chase features. The €70,000 race, named after the hugely popular star of the 1990s, has just four starters and it looks a good opportunity for Fleur In The Park.

Andy Slattery’s star was a Grade One runner at Fairyhouse last Easter and emerged with plenty of credit too from a subsequent second at the top level in Punchestown.

Willie Mullins has Blood Destiny in the big race although his runners in the opening two races, Gaucher and Witches Familiar, look to hold better prospects.

The Curragh hosts Sunday’s Listed Concorde Stakes where local favourite Big Gossey should again be a major player. Slattery though might have the answer to this too through his impressive Cambridgeshire winner Loughrea, who now boasts an official rating of 103.

Chris Hayes will be back from Woodbine in time for five rides at HQ, beginning with Jessica Harrington’s Chattering Classes in a maiden.