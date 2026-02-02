Oldschool Outlaw bids to book Cheltenham ticket in Tuesday’s Fairyhouse feature

Mark Walsh after winning with Narciso Has at Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown on Monday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The JP McManus purchase Oldschool Outlaw will try to book her Cheltenham ticket with success in Tuesday’s Grade Three feature at Fairyhouse.

McManus swooped to buy Oldschool Outlaw after her half-length defeat of the Bumper champion Bambino Fever at Naas before Christmas.

Now she steps up for the BetVictor Solerina Hurdle, a race with a fine record of identifying future top-class talent, most notably Honeysuckle in 2019.

Mark Walsh takes over in the saddle from Jack Kennedy on Oldschool Outlaw, who’s a general 6-1 second favourite in ante-post betting for Cheltenham’s mares’ novice hurdle next month.

Bambino Fever is a clear 7-4 favourite on the back of her subsequent maiden victory at Punchestown, although the bare form remains that she has a bit to find with her rival.

Bambino Fever’s stable companion Place De La Nation looks the main threat to Oldschool Outlaw this time and boasts an official 137 rating. She does, however, have to concede 4lb, which looks like being a tall order against a mare whose form keeps looking stronger. The mare she beat in a bumper, Royal Hillsborough, should have scored in a Grade Two at Leopardstown on Sunday only for her rider to mistake the winning post.

Gordon Elliott is also likely to fancy his chances in an earlier maiden hurdle with Springhill Warrior. His second to I Started A Joke looks a strong enough bit of form to land a race like this.

Green Hint is already a 25-1 shot for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, and those odds could shrink when he has a first start for Willie Mullins in the finale. Ultra-testing ground conditions are an unknown factor with the ex-Stuart Crawford runner, who was a good runner-up on his last start at the Punchestown festival last season.

In other news, British champion jockey Oisín Murphy appears to be firmly in the frame to team up with Constitution Hill when the former Champion Hurdle winner returns to action on the flat at Southwell later this month.

The eight-time Grade One winner is at a crossroads in his career having fallen for the third time in his last four starts in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle in November. Despite that, Constitution Hill is a general 5-1 shot to regain the Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham in six weeks’ time.

Frankie Dettori: ‘I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish.’ File photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Murphy was among those paying tribute to Frankie Dettori after racing’s most recognisable face finally ended his illustrious career on the other side of the world at the weekend.

Dettori’s short South American tour, which also saw him ride in Uruguay and Argentina, took him to the Gávea track in Rio de Janeiro, and a Classic end to one of racing’s most colourful careers.

Having ridden a winner on the undercard, the Italian star (55) partnered Bet You Can to victory in the local Group One Premio Estado do Rio Janeiro, Brazil’s version of the 2,000 Guineas and the first leg of their Triple Crown.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish. From the minute I got on the horse, it felt phenomenal. It’s a great place to finish,” Dettori reported.

He added on social media: “Racing has been my life. I began riding in Italy as a 15-year-old boy nearly 40 years ago, and this sport has given me everything.

“It may not have been perfect at times, but I have loved every single moment. I’ve travelled the world, met incredible people, made memories I will carry forever and have been lucky enough to ride some truly extraordinary horses.”

Murphy took to social media to thank his former colleague and posted: “In 2019, I was attempting to win my first championship and I went on a losing run. I couldn’t ride a winner and my confidence was on the floor. Frankie picked me up. The next day I rode a treble. It’s often the small gestures in life that can make all the difference.”

Dettori will take up an ambassadorial role for Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing team, almost 30 years after possibly his most famous achievement, riding the famous “magnificent seven” when going through the card at Ascot at accumulated odds of 25,095-1. His career tally of 287 Group One races included two wins in the Epsom Derby and a record six in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.