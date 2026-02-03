Live Ireland v France team announcement: Andy Farrell names side for Six Nations opener

Ireland team announcement to be made at 8am

Key reads:

We’re half an hour out from the team announcement now.

How about some stats on this dreary Tuesday morning?

“If there is one stat to highlight in advance of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France on Thursday night, or indeed the tournament as a whole, it would be rucks per try," Nathan Johns tells us.

“In an era dominated by aerial battles and kicking, more teams are trying to manufacture transition attacking opportunities. If they get some scraps, skilled handlers and fast athletes can pick off disorganised defences with ease.

“Of the Six Nations teams, France look the best equipped in this part of the game.”

Have a read of Nathan’s facts and figures in full below:

[ One statistic will define Ireland’s opener against France on Thursday, and the whole tournamentOpens in new window ]

Ahead of the tournament, Andy Farrell and the lads hit off to Portugal for their annual pre-Six Nations training camp.

Don’t be too jealous, they copped quite a bit of rain while there.

Boys are working hard. pic.twitter.com/D1A9rfVcF3 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 1, 2026

Here’s a reminder of the Ireland squad in full before it’s whittled down to Thursday’s matchday 23:

Forwards: Tom Ahern (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Billy Bohan (Connacht)*, Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt), Edwin Edogbo (Munster)*, Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Michael Milne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Jude Postlethwaite (Ulster)* Harry Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Nathan Doak (Ulster)*, Tom Farrell (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Tommy O’Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

*Denotes uncapped

Hugo Keenan during a Leinster training session in early January. Photograph: Ryan Byrne /Inpho

While Hugo Keenan was named in the squad, which was announced on January 21st, his involvement in the tournament is in doubt after the Leinster fullback sustained a thumb injury training in Portugal.

Connacht’s Bundee Aki had also been named in the squad but was dropped in relation to his four-week suspension for engaging with match officals during Connacht’s URC defeat to Leinster on January 24th, with Ulster’s Jude Postlethwaite called up in his place.

[ Owen Doyle: The IRFU must show Bundee Aki and us all that referee abuse is intolerableOpens in new window ]

Ahead of the 2031 World Cup, which is due to be hosted in the US, rugby has been trying to ‘break America’ à la Westlife in the early noughties.

On the latest episode of the Counter Ruck podcast, Nathan Johns spoke to one Irish man who may prove key to that endeavour, USA’s new head coach Jack Hanratty.

Have a listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Can rugby take off in America? Listen | 29:10

Gerry Thornley’s gone away and had a think and has come back with a potential Ireland matchday 23.

“The Prendergast brothers, Cian and Sam, could be in line to start together in an Ireland team for the first time when the side to face France in Thursday’s Six Nations opener at the Stade de France is unveiled on Tuesday morning,” he writes.

I won’t leave you hanging, here’s Gerry’s full potential squad for Thursday’s game:

IRELAND (possible v France): J Osborne; T O’Brien, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; J Loughman, D Sheehan, T Clarkson; J McCarthy, T Beirne; C Prendergast, J van der Flier, C Doris (capt).

Replacements: R Kelleher, M Milne, F Bealham, J Ryan, J Conan, N Timoney, C Casey, J Crowley.

You can read Gerry’s reasonings in full below:

[ Six Nations: Cian Prendergast in line to join brother Sam in Ireland side to play FranceOpens in new window ]

This year’s Six Nations will once again be played over five weekends, but those game weekends have been shrunk down to a six-week window.

The 2026 championship kicks off on Thursday, February 5th and will wrap up with Super Saturday on March 14th.

Ireland's Dan Sheehan is tackled by France's Romain Ntamack and Gabin Villiere during a 2022 Six Nations game at the Stade de France. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Here are the details for Ireland’s five fixtures:

Round 1 – France (away), Thursday, February 5th, 8.10pm

Round 2 – Italy (home), Saturday, February 14th, 2.10pm

Round 3 – England (away), Saturday, February 21st, 2.10pm

Round 4 – Wales (home), Friday, March 6th, 8.10pm

Round 5 – Scotland (home), Saturday, March 14th, 2.10pm

Good morning! We’ve an early start today as Ireland head coach Andy Farrell names his matchday side for the opening game of the 2026 Six Nations.

Ireland open their campaign away to reigning champions France at the on Thursday, with an 8.10pm kick-off (Irish time) at the Stade de France.

Yes, you read that right, Six Nations on a Thursday, the world’s gone mad.

The Ireland team announcement is due to be made at 8am, which we’ll be following live, and we’ll also have reaction and analysis from our rugby writers.

Between now and then, I’ll be your humble guide to everything you need to know before the tournament gets under way.

To start, how about we do a bit of a deep-dive on Thursday’s opponents as John O’Sullivan has been hard at work preparing guides to each of the, well, six nations.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris chats with France captain Antoine Dupont at the Six Nations launch in Edinburgh last week. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“The checklist for Ireland is to reinforce the scrum and lineout as stable platforms, win/dominate/shade the aerial duels, be squeaky clean at the breakdown, stay disciplined in everything they do, connect in defence, show courage in attack and kick with purpose,” he writes of Ireland’s rather lengthy list of work-ons for the championship.

[ Six Nations 2026: What can we expect from Ireland and their tricky away trips?Opens in new window ]

While things look much brighter from a French perspective: “Defending champions France don’t lack incentive but the health scare and enforced retirement of the hugely popular Uini Atonio might serve as an emotional lightning rod as Fabien Galthié’s once again look the team to beat in this season’s Six Nations.”

[ Six Nations 2026: France still the team to beat despite Uini Atonio setbackOpens in new window ]

Follow the links to read John’s team-by-team guides in full.