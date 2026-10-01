Paradonna lights up the Aviva with a twisty, turny, dribbly, nutmeggy piece of art

It was a night when there was a fair chance that most of us would be keeping a closer eye on the crowd than the game, the pre-match chat alerting us to the likelihood of protests and maybe even a pitch invasion.

What proved most disruptive though in the end, in terms of taking our eye off the live action, was Troy Parrott’s first goal.

Did you spend the bulk of the game pressing rewind so you could watch it on a loop? Same.

“That. Is. Troy. Parrott. That. Is. Sensational,” as Des Curran put it. It was too.

If you missed it, you really have to question your life choices, and you don’t deserve this highly technical recap, but here goes: It was a twisty, turny, dribbly, nutmeggy piece of art, ending with our Troy slotting it past Austrian goalkeeper Florian Wiegele.

And Florian is 6ft 9ins, apparently the tallest player ever to appear in the World Cup, the fella’s head nearly brushing the ceiling of the tunnel when he emerged from the Aviva Stadium dressing room. So slotting the ball nonchalantly past a man with the wingspan of several albatrosses is no mean feat.

Stephen Kelly reckoned the goal came from the pitches of Fairview, where baby Troy honed his skills with his schoolboy club. “From Belvo to Betis,” said Des.

There will, most probably, now follow several heated debates over whether this was the finest Irish goal we’ve ever seen. There should, of course, always be a soft spot for Ronnie’s shinner against Russia, but goals on home turf? “This is the best we have seen in this stadium in my view,” said Richie Sadlier at the break. “That fella is absolutely on fire. And we needed a moment like that to get everyone smiling.”

Ireland’s Troy Parrott turns Philipp Lienhart of Austria during the match at the Aviva. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

And as if we weren’t beaming enough, the same lad inserted a penalty in to Florian’s side-netting, just his ninth goal in his last six competitive games for Ireland, as Joanne Cantwell reminded us. Two up at half-time.

Possibly even more joyous was the footage we saw at the break of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s reaction to Paradona’s first goal, the fella hugging the bejaysus out of John O’Shea, burying his face in his hands in disbelief, sinking in to his dugout seat, turning and smiling and genuflecting. This thoroughly decent man had good reason to fall out of love with football of late, you sensed his passion for it had been reignited. For now, at least.

All of this after a sombre enough start to the evening’s coverage, Richie and Didi Hamann raking over the coals of the FAI’s handling of last Sunday’s game against Israel. When Tony O’Donoghue was having a pre-match chat with Stephen out on the pitch, he spotted a message popping up on the advertising screens: “If anything makes you uncomfortable, report it.” So he wondered if the Irish players might end up having to do just that if they were subjected to any unpleasantness.

Troy Parrott converting a penalty to give Ireland a 2-0 lead against Austria. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

But the team received a warm welcome from the crowd, and Amhrán na bhFiann would have lifted the roof off if there was one. And the only interruption in the end was a sprinkling of tennis balls thrown on to the pitch, a loud enough chorus of boos greeting the intervention. But Joanne told us at the break that the Stop the Game people said that would be the end of their protests.

Richie and Didi were, then, able to focus on footballing matters at half-time, Richie declaring it to be “one of the most commanding first 45 [minute] performances we’ve seen from Ireland in a long, long time - brilliant.” Didi was swooning too, “the most creative I’ve seen in 10 years”, Ireland playing with a “freedom” he’d rarely witnessed. So, all was well in the world.

The second half? Ah look, best not talk about it, apart from noting that Austria played with a creativity and freedom that banjaxed our entire evening. 2-2 in the end.

This international window, which feels like it opened a decade ago, will finally shut on Sunday in Serbia. The final whistle in the footballing hotbed that is Bačka Topola will, you’d imagine, come as a blessed relief for all concerned. But however it all shapes up in the end, we’ll have Paradona’s goal to warm us through the winter.