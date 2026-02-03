Dan Sheehan: ‘The French don’t wish you bad. They’re just looking for a good game’

A Thursday night opener against the reigning champions at the Stade de France might look a little daunting from the outside. But for Dan Sheehan, the unrivalled din makes this his favourite away ground in the world.

Sheehan’s first experience of the stadium was effectively among the crowd in February 2022 as one of the Irish replacements. He was then thrust into the action for just his fourth Test when Rónan Kelleher was forced off in the 26th minute.

One of the first post-pandemic games in front of a full house, the bars stayed closed inside the stadium, which only enhanced the atmosphere.

“We’ve talked about the excitement from the first day of camp. What a game to kick off the Six Nations and the Six Nations is so special,” Sheehan says.

“It’s always the best two months of the year” in what would otherwise be “some boring old months for a lot of people.”

Speaking to the media on Sunday in the Algarve ahead of the squad’s transfer to Paris on Monday, he added: “But this sort of gives people a lift and it gives us a lift, and if we can bring Ireland with us, that’ll be massive. I know it’s a Thursday night, but I’m sure there’ll be a lot of Irish over there supporting us.”

Sheehan missed the 2023 win at home due to a slight hamstring strain, and then played in Ireland’s three momentous World Cup matches in Paris before being a key part of the 2024 win in Marseilles.

“I love the Stade de France. When someone asks me what’s your favourite away stadium, I think it’s the Stade de France. It’s a great atmosphere that you just embrace. If you love rugby you should love playing in those venues.

“Playing there four years ago, that was my first big game where I came off the bench early and that was a good welcome to international rugby. I just love playing in those environments and even in Marseilles that was another great day for us.

“We just need to make sure that it doesn’t overwhelm us at all and that’s my job, and a lot of lads with experience, to tell the lads that it’s just a brilliant place to play rugby and perform.

“There’ll be loads of Irish there, but the French don’t wish you bad. They’re just looking for a good game and they’re just excited to see a good match,” he says.

“The French are just very supportive people and I don’t think they need to be on the pints all day to get behind their teams with a bit of noise.

“They’re chanting the whole way, marching bands, the lot. It’s a brilliant place. I think we just need to embrace it and hopefully jump on the back of it.”

The customary fervour in the Stade de France for the opening game of a Six Nations will surely only be fuelled by the enforced retirement of Uini Atonio, just a week ago, after he had a heart attack.

Ireland's Dan Sheehan comes up against France's Uini Atonio and Francois Cros in last year's Six Nations match against France. Photograph: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

He has played 329 times for La Rochelle over the last 15 seasons and has 68 caps for France, and being of Samoan heritage was a strong link for the Polynesian players in the French dressingroom.

Atonio had been expected to start against Ireland and the 36-year-old is a hugely popular and ebullient figure for both the French team and rugby followers alike. Indeed, he is also liked by opposition players such as Sheehan, who has also faced Atonio in Leinster-La Rochelle games as well.

“Yeah, it’s pretty tragic. It puts things into perspective,” admitted Sheehan of the news concerning Atonio. “Only two or three weeks ago, we were playing against him. To hear something like that forces him into retirement, obviously we wish him all the best.

“He’s been a top competitor, especially for us Leinster lads over the last couple of years. So, it definitely put things in perspective, that rugby’s not the most important thing.”

Asked if he had any dealings with Atonio, Sheehan said: “He’s always been the friendly character. He’s probably the opposite of [Will] Skelton in some ways. He’s the one sort of chatting to you. He’d just be having normal conversations with you in scrums and stuff, and you’re just like, ‘What the heck?’

“But he’d come up to you after a game and just chat to you as if he’s known you for years. He’s always been that sort of friendly character, but yet a seriously talented competitor at the same time. Sometimes I struggle to see how he’s able to just go from one sort of personality to the other. He’s been top, top quality for so many years now, and we wish him all the best.”

France are evidently targeting Ireland’s lineout and Atonio’s absence for the French is offset by Ireland losing three looseheads. This makes Sheehan’s set-piece accuracy even more critical, especially given the relative lack of experience of Jeremy Loughman and Michael Milne.

The former could be making his first Six Nations start and the latter his debut in the competition.

The 26-year-old Milne is a product of Roscrea who moved from Leinster to Munster near the end of last season.

“Mikey is top quality,” said Sheehan. “He’s probably been earmarked since he’s come out of school to be an international loosehead, and he definitely has the capability to be top, world class. He’s a smart rugby player, physical, can scrum well, and hopefully he can take his shot now when he gets it. I think there’ll be no problems there.

“He has a good head on the shoulders. He loves learning. He’s definitely not too big for his boots. If anything, he needs to just get a bit more confidence in himself, and that’s our job to make sure he feels comfortable in the team. So, looking forward to seeing how it goes.”