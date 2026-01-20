Irish provinces lands an unwanted first in the Champions Cup

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Rewind to just four seasons ago and all four Irish provinces reached the Champions Cup round of sixteen. This time around? Only two of them even qualified for the competition, and only Leinster have progressed to the knock-out phase. It’s an “unwanted first,” writes Gerry Thornley, but it’s been coming. “The gap between Leinster and the other three has never been so vast.”

Munster are, then, left licking their wounds after failing to get out of their pool, but despite being linked with the New Zealand job, following Scott Robertson’s departure from the post, coach Clayton McMillan insists that he’s committed to the cause and will honour his three-year contract.

Owen Doyle, meanwhile, is severely vexed by referees “moving into player-coaching mode”, among them Karl Dickson who, he says, gave “quite incredible and completely unacceptable” instructions in last weekend’s Pau v Bulls game. Who is refereeing Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France? Karl Dickson. “Andy Farrell needs to know exactly what is coming down the line.”

The controversy over the GAA’s Allianz sponsorship rumbles on, Kilmacud Crokes the latest club calling for the company to be dropped as the sponsor of the National Leagues. Ian O’Riordan has the details.

Ian also has news on Swim Ireland becoming the latest national sports governing body to discontinue its use of X, the artist formerly known as Twitter, due to a “lack of adequate controls and the current implementation of Grok AI”.

In football, Gavin Cummiskey has word on Shamrock Rovers’ young striker Michael Noonan attracting a heap of interest from foreign clubs, while on the international front Jonathan Wilson doffs his cap to Sadio Mané for his calm during the chaotic conclusion to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

There’s a bit of chaos in the United States this weather, particularly with the behaviour of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) in cities around the country, but Johnny Watterson hears from the Olympic Federation of Ireland who insist there has been no expression of anxiety from Irish athletes over the situation.

“Eighteenth season on tour and golf never gets easier,” Shane Lowry concluded after his calamitous finish to the Dubai Invitational on Sunday. But, Philip Reid tells us, he has a chance to bounce back at this week’s Dubai Desert Classic.

Novak Djokovic continues to age like fine wine, the Serb in imperious form in his opening game at the Australian Open, but the American football Gods won’t let the Chicago Bears have nice things. Their quarterback Caleb Williams might have produced “the throw of the century” against the Los Angeles Rams, but it wasn’t enough. Heartbreak in overtime.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor has news of a big boost for the upcoming Dublin Racing Festival - the Rebecca Curtis-trained Haiti Couleurs will take on Galopin Des Champs and other home stars in the Irish Gold Cup. “Another plucky move” by the Welsh woman.

TV Watch: We have our first 2026 round of Champions League games today, Bodø/Glimt v Manchester City among the earlier kick-offs (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 2, 5.45pm). And at 8pm you have your pick of Inter Milan v Arsenal (Premier Sports 1), Real Madrid v Monaco (TNT Sports 2) and Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1).