Shamrock Rovers believe ‘marketplace’ puts Michael Noonan’s value above €2 million

The inevitable bidding war to sign Michael Noonan is in full swing. Shamrock Rovers have reportedly declined a seven-figure offer from German club Hoffenheim while Celtic and Chelsea are believed to be interested in picking up the teenager when he turns 18 in July.

Rovers initially valued the Republic of Ireland under-21 striker at €2 million but the figure is now expected to rise.

“Value will be dictated by marketplace,” said a Rovers spokesperson. “Could go higher than [€2 million], [with] multiple interested parties already.”

If Hoffenheim and Rovers can reach an agreement, Noonan would leave immediately, although it is unclear if he would go straight into the first-team squad, to compete with Kosovo international Fisnik Asllani and German under-21 Tim Lemperle, or be rerouted to the reserves.

Hoffenheim II currently sit seventh in Bundesliga’s third division with the club’s Irish academy prospects Matthew Moore (18) and Finn Sherlock (17) listed as under-19 players.

Should Noonan opt for a club in the UK, under Brexit laws, he would have to wait until he turns 18 on July 31st.

The Celtic move makes sense as the club’s largest shareholder Dermot Desmond also owns 25 per cent of Rovers. Again, such a move comes without the certainty of game time that is guaranteed if Noonan remains a part of Stephen Bradley’s League of Ireland squad in 2026, as he would be competing with Johnny Kenny. In 2024, Kenny scored 20 goals on loan from Celtic to Rovers.

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill is keen to add an established striker to his squad in the January transfer window, although a rumour that Evan Ferguson would break his season-long loan from Brighton to Roma has faded.

Mason Melia of St Patrick's Athletic against Sabah. Photograph: Aziz Karimov/Getty

Ferguson already lit up Parkhead in December with two goals for the Giallorossi in the Europa League but an injury to Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk makes it unlikely that Roma would cut the 21-year-old loose despite the recent signings of Robinio Vaz and Donyell Malen.

The Chelsea interest in Noonan stems from the club’s head of scouting Andy Cousins hailing from Dublin. Cousins previously worked under Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill as an opposition analyst at Euro 2016 and scout for the IFA.

Noonan left St Patrick’s Athletic last year to sign his first professional deal with Rovers, citing family ties to the Hoops and Bradley’s influence. He scored on his club debut away to Molde of Norway in February, following that up with an outstanding individual effort against Bohemians in April before five goals in six appearances during the summer brought the best out of veteran striker Rory Gaffney on the 36-year-old’s return from injury.

Noonan also leathered a brilliant late goal for the under-21s to beat Andorra in September and he looked well above the standard when netting three times at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar in November as Ireland reached the last 16.

An age grade below Mason Melia, he finished last season with nine goals, to Melia’s seven in 2024 before St Pat’s agreed a €1.9 million fee with Tottenham Hotspur in a deal that could rise to €4 million over time.

If Noonan stays in Tallaght for another year he would be expected to surpass Melia’s 16 goals for St Pat’s in 2025. If he leaves, Bradley could be prompted to sign Ireland international Seani Maguire from relegated Cork City.

Despite the departure of Rovers sporting director Stephen McPhail in December, the club has the recent collective knowledge of selling Victor Ozhiavuna to Arsenal for €2 million. The 17-year-old is set to play a full League of Ireland season before moving to north London in January 2027.

All indications point to Noonan’s departure coming sooner.