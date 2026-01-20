No anxiety among Irish athletes about US situation ahead of Olympics, says OFI

The LA28 Olympic cauldron is lit during a ceremonial lighting at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) will use the World Cup matches this year in the USA as a measure of how hosts Los Angeles may look for the Olympic Games in 2028.

The OFI said that there has been no expression of anxiety from Irish athletes over the current situation in the United States, particularly the city of Minneapolis, where local disputes with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) have turned violent with a shooting on January 7th resulting in the death of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.

Eight World Cup matches have been scheduled for Los Angeles Stadium and six in the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

“I think we’re very interested in what happens in the next year in terms of the World Cup, and it was similar to Paris in terms of security issues around Paris,” said OFI chief executive Peter Sherrard at an Olympic Games briefing in Dublin.

“We had the Rugby World Cup as a sort of testing ground for that, so we’re very interested, I guess, at this point in what happens at the World Cup. But again, there’s a long time between now and then, and something always pops up at every Olympic Games in terms of the wider political things that happen around the world.

“We don’t expect this Olympic Games to be any different, and the indication right now is that this subject won’t go away for us. But I don’t think we’re at that point yet where we’re considering it as a main talking point.”

Concerns have emerged elsewhere around US visa policy, with the official forecast by the International Olympic Committee and LA28 setting the numbers arriving to California at more than 10,500 athletes from over 200 countries.

Last week the US administration eased restrictions for a host of sports events including the World Cup and Olympic Games.

It said that athletes, coaches and support staff for the two events would not be subject to the full and partial travel bans that apply to citizens of 39 countries and the Palestinian Authority.

Olympic Federation of Ireland chief executive Peter Sherrard. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

However, foreign spectators, media and corporate sponsors planning to attend the events would remain banned unless they qualified for another exemption.

In July in the San Francisco Chronicle published an opinion piece by syndicated columnist Joe Mathews under the headline “Cancel the 2028 L.A. Olympics” arguing against the Olympics being staged in LA.

“I think the LA organisers are also looking to the World Cup, especially those events that happen in LA. It’s unfair to tarnish or just paint California as the same as Minnesota, the same as east coast, west coast, I think that’s slightly unfair,” said Sherrard.

“From our point of view, we are interested in how the World Cup goes, and LA [organisers] themselves would be interested. It’s probably our intention to be over there to be on the ground to see exactly what’s going on at that level.

“[That’s] Not to say that we don’t recognise that there are issues arising in the States, you know, on a political level. But I don’t want to sound too loud of the truth here either. But you know that every time there’s a games, some issue comes up.”

On the topic of costs, high-performance State funding has increased hugely in Ireland in recent years but remains behind comparable nations. For the Paris Olympic cycle, Irish funding was €94 million with the figure for Los Angeles set to come in around €114 million.

New Zealand, with a similar population, spent €209 million in the Paris cycle and won medals in 20 events, with Ireland winning medals in seven events.

“I think there is a really strong correlation,” said Sherrard. “And I think for LA, eight to 10 medals is the target. But the correlation is pretty tight at the moment, and I would say if you did a value-for-money analysis of what we’re putting in versus what we’re getting, actually the system is performing well. I think it’s been spent in a good way.”

The Irish team for the Winter Olympics, which begins in Milano Cortina on February 6th, will be announced at the end of January. Ireland hopes to send five athletes.