Clayton McMillan admits Munster players and coaches took ‘deep dive’ into Champions Cup exit

Following last Saturday’s pool exit from the Champions Cup, Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has conceded that although the margins were very small he and his side have to accept that they simply weren’t good enough to progress to the knock-out stages.

“There was as much disappointment as I’ve seen in the changing room, no matter what environment I’ve been in, so that shows how much it sort of hurt the players,” said McMillan, after the squad’s painful review into last Saturday’s 31-29 loss to Castres at Thomond Park.

“To their credit, they’ve turned up today in a good frame of mind. We did a deep dive this morning,” added McMillan, revealing that rather thar the normal hour-long review this one took “a good couple of hours this morning searching for a few answers and some accountability around the performances and how we can do better.”

One of the challenges facing the Munster coaching group has been finding different ways of conducting reviews, and the “merry-go-round” of what he called “going extremely hard at players” or giving them a big pat on the back”, or a balance of the two.

“There’s always a danger that when you are just erring on the negative side all the time that you feel like you never can get anything right. So it is a little bit of a balancing act. But today was one of those days where we actually needed to do a deep dive. We needed some honesty, a bit of vulnerability and we got that.”

The two-time Champions Cup winners now have to readjust to the mental challenge of refocusing on upcoming URC games against the ever-improving Dragons in Musgrave Park next Friday (kick-off 7.45pm) and being rerouted to the Challenge Cup for only the second time in their proud European history when facing Exeter away in early April.

“There is nobody in this building that is happy about receiving the consolation prize of having to go and play in the Challenge Cup, but we also understand that, though we have a rich history in the Champions Cup, that that history doesn’t give us a right of passage. We have got to earn our right to be there. There’s been lots to be proud about around how our game is progressing. But, ultimately it hasn’t been good enough.”

McMillan added: “When you play against quality teams in a competition where you are playing the best in Europe, the small things are the big things.

“It’s the accumulation of lots of small things that have really hurt us all season, but also in particular the last couple of weeks.

“When the stakes rise, those little things are magnified, whereas if you win, sometimes it’s a little easier to probably brush past some of those and convince yourself that you are a better team than you actually are.

“One thing I think we have been pretty open and honest about right from the get-go, even on the runs early on in the season, has been realistic around the performances that we are actually at now.

“We haven’t made the gains that we needed to get through the European Cup. But there’s a long way to go.”

In the shorter term, Munster have to pitch up against the Dragons on Friday and then Glasgow way on Friday week, which McMillan accepted are going to be big challenges.

“Dragons are a team that have shown really good improvement since the start of the season. I’m not too sure what sort of team we will face against Glasgow, given that it’s probably heading into that international period for them, but they are one of the standout teams from the URC season, so it doesn’t get any easier.

“But it shouldn’t. That’s why we play at this level of the game.”